These Catholic Bishops Support Holy Communion Ban for Nancy Pelosi

Which U.S. bishops have come out publicly in support of Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone’s May 20 announcement that he is barring Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi from receiving Holy Communion in the Archdiocese of San Francisco?

Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone prays before the Blessed Sacrament in the monstrance in Eucharistic adoration in 2021. (photo: Dennis Callahan/Archdiocese of San Francisco)
So far only a small minority of U.S. bishops have come out publicly in support of Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone’s May 20 announcement that he is barring Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi from receiving Holy Communion in the Archdiocese of San Francisco, her home diocese, until she repudiates her long-standing advocacy of abortion.

There are 194 dioceses and archdioceses in the U.S. Here is a list of those bishops who have spoken in favor of Archbishop Cordileone’s action, as of May 21. Please send updates, with links to online statements if available, to [email protected]

California

Diocese of Oakland

Diocese of Santa Rosa

Bishop Robert Vasa said on May 20 that he spoke to the pastor of St. Helena Catholic Church in St. Helena, a parish that Pelosi reportedly attends on occasion. 

Bishop Vasa said, “I have visited with the pastor at St. Helena and informed him that if the archbishop prohibited someone from receiving Holy Communion then that restriction followed the person and that the pastor was not free to ignore it.”

“The new Canon (1379 §4) makes it clear that providing sacraments to someone prohibited from receiving them [has] its own possible penalties,” he said.

Colorado

Archdiocese of Denver

Illinois

Diocese of Springfield

Nebraska

Diocese of Lincoln

Oklahoma

Archdiocese of Oklahoma City

Texas

Diocese of Tyler



Washington State

Diocese of Spokane

Wisconsin

Diocese of Green Bay


Diocese of Madison

Bishop Donald Hying supported Archbishop Cordileone, saying: “I fully support Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone’s prudent decision to recognize that the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi, has persistently taken public positions in support of legal abortion, contrary to her professed Catholic faith, choosing to separate herself from full communion with the Catholic Church, and therefore is not to present herself for the reception of Holy Communion in the Archdiocese of San Francisco.”

Bishop Hying said that “Cordileone’s public statement made it clear that this serious measure is ‘purely pastoral, not political’ in a further attempt ‘to help her understand the grave evil she is perpetrating, the scandal she is causing, and the danger to her own soul she is risking …’”


This is a developing story.

