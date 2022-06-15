INTERACTIVE MAP: Vandalism Attacks Mount at Pro-Life Centers Across US

The current spate, which includes those against Catholic churches, has been spurred on by the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Beginning in early May, vandalism attacks — such as graffiti, property damage, threats, and theft — against pro-life pregnancy centers, maternity homes and other pro-life organizations have been reported across the country.

Abortion supporters and groups have long criticized the Catholic Church’s teaching that abortion kills an unborn human person with inherent dignity and worth. Though a rise in vandalism and intimidation of Catholic and pro-life organizations has been documented since at least 2020, the current spate of attacks has been spurred on by the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court, a legal move which, if it occurs, would return the question of abortion policy to the states, leading to abortion bans in many parts of the country.

Some of the reported vandalism incidents appear to be copycat attacks. For example, several of the graffiti incidents featured the threatening phrase “If abortions aren’t safe, neither are you,” which seems to have first appeared on a pro-life pregnancy center in Wisconsin in early May. The U.S. bishops have tracked 139 church attacks since 2020 and are pleading for an end to the violence.

