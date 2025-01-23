How to Watch the March for Life: EWTN’s Live Coverage

With tens of thousands of pro-life Americans gathering for the 52nd annual March for Life in Washington, D.C., on Friday, EWTN will provide live coverage of the event.

The national pro-life event marks the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, drawing together thousands to protest abortion and advocate for life. This year’s theme is “Every Life: Why We March.”

Thursday: March for Life prayer vigil

5 p.m. ET: EWTN’s National March for Life coverage kicks off before the march with a night of prayer at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception. The National Prayer Vigil for Life is held annually on the eve of the March for Life, bringing thousands of pilgrims across the nation together to pray for an end to abortion. At 5 p.m. ET, EWTN will stream the opening Mass and Holy Hour of the National Prayer Vigil for Life as pro-lifers pray and prepare for the upcoming march.

Friday: March for Life

8 a.m. ET: The all-night prayer vigil will conclude with the closing Mass of the National Prayer Vigil for Life at the shrine, televised live by EWTN.

9:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET: EWTN will air coverage of the March for Life, featuring speakers including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Rep. Chris Smith from New Jersey, and Live Action President Lila Rose.

Professional surfer and author of “Soul Surfer” Bethany Hamilton is also set to speak as well as abortion survivor Josiah Presley and former abortionist turned pro-life obstetrician Dr. Catherine Wheeler.

Toledo Bishop Daniel Thomas — chair of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities — is also set to speak at the event as well as Archbishop Joseph Naumann of Kansas City, Kansas.

The March for Life pre-rally concert will begin at 11 a.m. followed by the rally at noon. The march will begin at 1 p.m. at the rally point near the Washington Monument and conclude at the U.S. Capitol.

4 p.m. ET: EWTN will broadcast the second annual “Life Fest Mass,” sponsored by the Sisters of Life and the Knights of Columbus as part of the Life Fest Rally. The Life Fest Rally begins the evening before the March with live music from Matt Maher and other Christian bands. The Mass will be celebrated by Monsignor James Shea, Cardinal Seán Patrick O’Malley, and Archbishop William Lori of Baltimore.

8 p.m. ET: EWTN will livestream the Walk for Life Prayer Vigil and Mass on the West Coast, which opens the Walk for Life coverage. Bishop Oscar Cantú will celebrate Mass at St. Dominic’s Catholic Church in San Francisco, and Sister Bethany Madonna of the Sisters of Life will give a reflection during Eucharistic adoration.

Saturday: Walk for Life West Coast

2:30 p.m. ET: The 21st annual Walk for Life West Coast will begin with a rally followed by the walk. EWTN will livestream coverage of the walk. Father Mark Mary and Brother John Therese Marie, will report from the walk, speaking to participants.