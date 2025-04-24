How to Watch Pope Francis’ Funeral on EWTN

Schedule of prayerful events during the interregnum

Join Register contributors Msgr. Roger Landry of The Pontifical Mission Societies and Matthew Bunson, vice president and editorial director of EWTN News, along with EWTN News Vatican correspondent Paola Arriaza in EWTN coverage from Rome as we mourn the passing of Pope Francis and pray for his eternal rest and peace.

We are also praying for the cardinals preparing to elect the new pope in the upcoming conclave. Prayers are also included from the EWTN Chapel in Irondale, Alabama.

For your reference, please see the schedule below, with Eastern times listed.

Watch live or via the EWTN app.





TV Special Programming on EWTN

Thursday

04/24

Noon

Mass for the Repose of the Soul of Pope Francis (Irondale)

1 p.m.

Interregnum From the Vatican

6:30 p.m.

Vespers With the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word

9:30 PM

Rosary for the Repose of the Soul of Pope Francis (Irondale)

Friday

04/25

2:30 AM

Interregnum From the Vatican

8:00 AM

Mass for the Repose of the Soul of Pope Francis (Irondale)

9:00 AM

Rosary for the Repose of the Soul of Pope Francis (Irondale)

6:30 PM

Vespers With the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word

Saturday

04/26

3:00 AM

Solemn Funeral Mass for His Holiness Pope Francis (Rome)

8:00 AM

Mass for the Repose of the Soul of Pope Francis (Irondale)

9:00 AM

Rosary for the Repose of the Soul of Pope Francis (Irondale)

4:00 PM

Before He Was Pope: The Interview

4:30 PM

Mass of Thanksgiving for the Life of Pope Francis

Sunday

04/27

8:00 AM

Sunday Mass for the Repose of the Soul of Pope Francis (Irondale)

Monday

04/28

8:00 AM

Mass for the Repose of the Soul of Pope Francis (Irondale)

Tuesday

04/29

8:00 AM

Mass for the Repose of the Soul of Pope Francis (Irondale)

Wed

04/30

8:00 AM

Mass for the Repose of the Soul of Pope Francis (Irondale)

Thursday

05/01

8:00 AM

Mass for the Repose of the Soul of Pope Francis (Irondale)

Friday

05/02

8:00 AM

Mass for the Repose of the Soul of Pope Francis (Irondale)

Saturday

05/03

8:00 AM

Mass for the Repose of the Soul of Pope Francis (Irondale)

Sunday

05/04

8:00 AM

Sunday Mass for the Repose of the Soul of Pope Francis (Irondale)

***Subject to updating; see schedule online.