Adopt a Cardinal: How Catholics Can Pray for the Electors of the Next Pope

The Pontifical Mission Societies USA is launching a prayer campaign to pray for the cardinals involved in the upcoming conclave as they prepare to elect the next pope.

Monsignor Roger Landry, the national director of the Pontifical Mission Societies USA, and frequent Register contributor, encouraged Catholics to pray for the cardinals in a video message from St. Peter’s Square on Monday.

The date of the Conclave has been announced! Coming live from Rome, @FrRogerLandry prepares for the upcoming conclave to begin May 7th, and invites you to join us in praying for the college of cardinals

The cardinals on Monday determined that the conclave to elect Pope Francis’ successor will begin on Wednesday, May 7.

“That’s nine days from now,” Msgr. Landry said on Monday. “A perfect time of prayer for the cardinals as they take on their important responsibility before God of responding to the inspiration of the Holy Spirit in order to be able to discern who should be the successor of St. Peter and the successor of Pope Francis.”

Each person who signs up for the pontifical campaign will be assigned to pray for one of the 135 cardinal electors participating in the upcoming conclave. The prayer initiative will share the cardinal’s name, birthplace, and birthday.

“Please take that cardinal to every one of your prayers because, as each of these cardinals has been saying to us, they are depending on the prayers of the entire Church,” Msgr. Landry said.

Only cardinals under the age of 80 are voting members in the conclave — but Msgr. Landry noted that “the selection of a pope is not just the act of cardinals under 80.”

“It’s the act of the entire mystical body of Christ — you and me too,” Msgr. Landry said.

“So please help us help them through joining this prayer campaign,” Msgr. Landry concluded.

The prayer itself is simple: “Heavenly Father, guide the cardinals in wisdom and love as they may lead your Church. May your will be their compass. Amen.”

To adopt a cardinal in prayer, visit here.