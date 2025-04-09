Reflect on Holy Week With EWTN

Meditate at the foot of the cross with Father Joseph Mary Wolfe.

Have you checked out Father Joseph Mary Wolfe’s reflections this Lent that are based on The Seven Last Words EWTN Learn series?

You can sign up for two free eBooks from Father Joseph, as well as his reflections, emailed each Sunday through Easter.

In addition, there is a separate eBook (in Spanish) from Father Pedro Nunez, with his reflections emailed each Sunday through Easter: Also see the video archive.