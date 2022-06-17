FBI Investigating Attacks on Catholic Churches, Pro-Life Pregnancy Centers

The FBI is asking for the public’s help as it investigates attacks on pro-life pregnancy centers and churches.

“The FBI is investigating a series of attacks and threats targeting pregnancy resource centers and faith-based organizations across the country,” the FBI National Press Office said in a statement shared with CNA Friday. “The FBI takes all threats seriously and we continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners and will remain vigilant to protect our communities.”

The FBI confirmed to CNA that those faith-based organizations include Catholic churches.

The Washington Times first reported on the investigation into a growing number of attacks targeting churches and pro-life pregnancy centers as the Supreme Court prepares to decide a case that could overturn Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion in 1973.

“We would like to remind members of the public that if they observe anything suspicious or have information about potential threats to report it to law enforcement immediately, call their local FBI field office, or submit a tip to tips.fbi.gov,” the FBI National Press Office told CNA.

In response to the attacks, Republican senators and members of Congress have called on the Department of Justice and Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate. Several pro-life, religious, and political organizations also sent Garland a letter demanding action.

The White House condemned pro-abortion violence following new threats from a group called Jane’s Revenge. U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California, a Democrat who identifies as Catholic, remained silent when asked about the mounting attacks during her weekly press conference Thursday.