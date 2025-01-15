Attorney General Nominee Pam Bondi Vows to End ‘Weaponization’ Against Catholics

President-elect Donald Trump’s presumptive nominee to serve as attorney general, Pam Bondi, at her Senate confirmation hearing on Wednesday vowed to stop government “weaponization” against Catholics, pro-life activists, and concerned parents.

During her Jan. 15 hearing in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Bondi — the former attorney general of Florida — referred to the Richmond FBI memo that targeted Catholics as the “ultimate weaponization” of government.

The January 2023 memo detailed an investigation into what it called “radical-traditionalist” Catholics and potential ties to “the far-right white nationalist movement.” It discussed an opportunity for “trip wire or source development” within parishes that offer the Latin Mass and within Catholic online communities the agency considered “radical-traditionalist.”

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, asked Bondi whether she would put a stop to “abuses” like this memo, which he called an “unbelievable assault on Americans’ First Amendment rights.”

“Of course,” Bondi said, adding: “I think what you’re talking about is the ultimate weaponization [of government].”

When Hawley asked whether Bondi would investigate the federal agents involved, she said she “will personally read that memo” and have discussions about it with Kash Patel, who is Trump’s nominee to lead the FBI.

“I would think this is something that we can all agree on, on both sides,” Bondi added. “This should not be happening in the United States of America, and [we should] work together on it.”

Bondi also said the FBI’s use of the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) as a source on extremist groups “will be one of the first things we will look at as well.” The FBI relied on the SPLC designations of “radical-traditionalist” Catholics to draft the memo.

Hawley also referenced the prosecution of pro-life protesters under the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act, some of whom are facing multiple years in prison. Bondi promised to ensure the Department of Justice would not be used to target pro-life demonstrators or people of any religious faith.

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, asked Bondi whether she would end the “weaponization of government,” such as the targeting of “Catholics attempting to practice their faith, … parents showing up to school board meetings, [and] people showing up to engage in peaceful [protests] outside of abortion clinics.”

“Going after parents at a school board meeting has got to stop,” Bondi said, adding that investigations “for practicing your religion” and “sending informants into Catholic churches” must also stop.

“It will stop — must stop,” Bondi said.

Trump is set to be sworn into office on Monday, Jan. 20. He has criticized the FBI for its investigation of Catholics and has vowed to release the pro-life activists imprisoned under the FACE Act.