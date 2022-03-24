Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/dostoevsky-knew-grandmother-and-former-postmaster-and-a-cloistered-nun-and-more-great-links

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Dostoevsky Knew, Grandmother and Former Postmaster and a Cloistered Nun, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Room Interior Cyrillic Clock Photo
Room Interior Cyrillic Clock Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Photo by dvorianova from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Dostoevsky Knew – Anna Mahjar-Barducci at Catholic World Report +1

She’s a Mom, Grandmother, and Former Postmaster and a Cloistered Nun – Gelsomino Del Guercio at Aleteia +1

The Shapes of the Medieval Ostensorium (Monstrance) – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Eucharistic Devotion of the High Middle Ages – Father Uwe Michael Lang at Adoremus

Purgatory and the Church Suffering – Conor Gallagher at Tan·Direction

The Agrarian Life – Marcus Grodi

Scriptural Guidance for Lent – John Kubasak at Catholic Stand

Weaponized Catechisms – Aaron Seng at Crisis Magazine

The Relationship between Idolatry and Societal Chaos According to the Bible – Florentius at Gloria Romanorum

On Angels and Demons (YouTube) – Monsignor Charles Pope at Community In Mission

Banning a Penetrating Truth: Theosis and the Light of Transfiguration – Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up