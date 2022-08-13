Support the register

Do Saints Choose Us, Whatever Happened to the Opposite Sex, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Saint Joan of Arc Photo
Saint Joan of Arc Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Brigitte Werner from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Do Saints Choose Us? – Monsignor Stephen J. Rossetti, D.Min., D.D., Ph.D. at CatholicExorcism.org +1

Whatever Happened to the Opposite Sex? The Sex Life of the Celibate – Jerome German at Catholic Stand +1

Reviving Eucharistic Reverence – Paul Senz at Adoremus Bulletin

The Way of Beauty at Saint Stephen’s School, Grand Rapids – David Clayton at New Liturgical Movement

A Leibnizian Approach to Ending Abortion – Andrew Cavallo at Ignitum Today

Why I Love My Parish – Christina M. Sorrentino at Missio Dei

Obstacles to God’s Unimaginable Love – Joe Tevington at Catholic Stand

A “Unique Expression” of the “Lex Orandi” in Chicago – Fr. Z’s Blog

Will ‘Anglicanorum’ Get the ‘Traditionis’ Treatment? – J. D. Flynn at The Pillar

Hey, Leading Benepapists, “If You’re ‘Ad Hominem-ing’; You’re Not Winning” – Steven O’Reilly at Roma Locuta Est

Here is the Real Reason Young People are Leaving the Faith; Video – New Advent

CDC Leaders Continue to Mislead About Monkeypox – Anne B. Hendershott, Ph.D., at Crisis Magazine

Another Red Hat for a McCarrick Ally – Philip Lawler at Catholic Culture

August Colors to Transition to: Gold, Ochre, and Rust – Meghan Ashley Styling . . . Catholic Mōdê Blog

Does the Pontiff have a Communication Strategy? – Andrea Gagliarducci at Monday Vatican

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

