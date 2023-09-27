Adoration at This College Campus Proves the Church’s Future Is Bright, Bill Maher Goes to Bible School With Jordan Peterson, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Adoration at This College Campus Proves the Church’s Future is Bright – Tom Hoopes at Aleteia

Bill Maher Goes to Bible School with Jordan Peterson - Gary Sullivan at Catholic Stand

Beauty is for Healing – TJ Burdick, O.P., at Catholic Exchange

What Padre Pio Can Teach Us About Enduring Trials - Alec Torres at CatholicLink

The Grief of Dads – Patrick O’Hearn via Ignitum Today

Modernists Puzzled That Founder of Traditionalist Order of Nuns is a Saint – Katholische.de via Catholic Conclave

Does It Really Take 100 Years to Implement an Ecumenical Council? - Father Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders

An Excellent New Series in Defense of the Roman Rite, by John Lamont - Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Now That’s What I Call “Concelebration”! – Fr. Z’s Blog

