Office of the Dead Booklet, Advice for the Melancholic, How We Dress at Holy Mass Matters, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

‘Breviary’
‘Breviary’ (photo: Lense_n_Pen / Pixabay / CC0 / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Office of the Dead Booklet; Now Available – Gerhard Eger at Canticum Salomonis

Advice for the Melancholic – Robert B. Greving, J.D., at Catholic Answers Magazine

How We Dress at Holy Mass Matters! – Joe McClane

Praying the Liturgy of the Hours is Not Just for You, but for the World – Father Ronald Rolheiser, O.M.I., Ph.D., S.T.D., at Angelus News

Power in Weakness – David Torkington at Catholic Stand

Modesty and the History of Bikinis with Jessica Rey – Lila Rose

What are Some Psalms Worth Memorizing for Different Occasions? – Clement J. Harrold at Saint Paul Center

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

The Ornamental Hood of the Mozzetta – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

National Eucharistic Congress Launches Society of the Eucharistic Heart of Jesus – Maria Wiering at OSV News via Angelus News

Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor on X - Robert Edwards

Getting Our Spiritual Foundations Right – David Torkington at Crisis Magazine

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Maximilian Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

