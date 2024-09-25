Office of the Dead Booklet, Advice for the Melancholic, How We Dress at Holy Mass Matters, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Office of the Dead Booklet; Now Available – Gerhard Eger at Canticum Salomonis
Advice for the Melancholic – Robert B. Greving, J.D., at Catholic Answers Magazine
How We Dress at Holy Mass Matters! – Joe McClane
Praying the Liturgy of the Hours is Not Just for You, but for the World – Father Ronald Rolheiser, O.M.I., Ph.D., S.T.D., at Angelus News
Power in Weakness – David Torkington at Catholic Stand
Modesty and the History of Bikinis with Jessica Rey – Lila Rose
What are Some Psalms Worth Memorizing for Different Occasions? – Clement J. Harrold at Saint Paul Center
The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update
The Ornamental Hood of the Mozzetta – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal
Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit
National Eucharistic Congress Launches Society of the Eucharistic Heart of Jesus – Maria Wiering at OSV News via Angelus News
Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor on X - Robert Edwards
Getting Our Spiritual Foundations Right – David Torkington at Crisis Magazine
Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Maximilian Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit
