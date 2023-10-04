Al Smith Dinner Power Rankings, Which Saints Spoke to Their Guardian Angels, New Book Tells Miracles of St. Thérèse of Lisieux, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
The Al Smith Dinner Power Rankings – The Pillar
Which Saints Spoke to Their Guardian Angels? – Get Fed™
New Book Tells Modern Day Miracles of Saint Thérèse of Lisieux, Widespread Conversions – Mary Beth Bracy at Ignitum Today
Unique Story Behind Mary, Undoer of Knots Gives You Faith Through Impossible – Jacqueline Burkepile at Church Pop
Catholic Doctrine and the Sunday Readings for All of October 2023 – Marty Dybicz at Catholic Stand
Coins: The Mystagogical Value of Traditional Wedding Customs – Michael P. Foley, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement
Media Reports on Mexico Court’s Abortion Ruling Got It Wrong – John Burger at Aleteia
Let Us Be Frank About Our Future – Casey J. Chalk at Crisis Magazine
Watch Jonathon Fessenden Interview Exorcist Monsignor Rossetti Discussing Demonic Possession and Spiritual Warfare – Missio Dei
Fussy Latins – Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment
