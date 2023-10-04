Support the register

Al Smith Dinner Power Rankings, Which Saints Spoke to Their Guardian Angels, New Book Tells Miracles of St. Thérèse of Lisieux, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

The Al Smith Dinner Power Rankings – The Pillar

Which Saints Spoke to Their Guardian Angels? – Get Fed™

New Book Tells Modern Day Miracles of Saint Thérèse of Lisieux, Widespread Conversions – Mary Beth Bracy at Ignitum Today

Unique Story Behind Mary, Undoer of Knots Gives You Faith Through Impossible – Jacqueline Burkepile at Church Pop

Catholic Doctrine and the Sunday Readings for All of October 2023 – Marty Dybicz at Catholic Stand

Coins: The Mystagogical Value of Traditional Wedding Customs – Michael P. Foley, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement

Media Reports on Mexico Court’s Abortion Ruling Got It Wrong – John Burger at Aleteia

Let Us Be Frank About Our Future – Casey J. Chalk at Crisis Magazine

Watch Jonathon Fessenden Interview Exorcist Monsignor Rossetti Discussing Demonic Possession and Spiritual Warfare – Missio Dei

Fussy Latins – Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment

Go To BigPulpit.com for Catholic News and Punditry, the Source for 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Content! – Tito Edwards at BigPulpit.com

Follow the Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging', Tito Edwards, on X/Twitter - Tito Edwards, Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging'

FŒDVS: The League of Catholic Bloggers – FŒDVS, the other source to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging'

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

