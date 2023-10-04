Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/best-in-catholic-blogging-october-2-2023a

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

How Mass Is Done, 5 Steps to Building a Strong Parish, The Legend That Guarded St. Peter’s Remains, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

‘Chalice and Paten’
‘Chalice and Paten’ (photo: Robert Cheaib / Pixabay / CC0 / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

What I’m Talking About ... How Mass Is Done – Amy Welborn at Charlotte was Both

5 Steps to Building a Strong Parish – Marcel LeJeune at Catholic Missionary Disciples

The Legend of the Monastery that Guarded Saint Peter’s Remains – Daniel Esparza at Aleteia

Bilocation, Reading Hearts, and Stigmata: 3 Spiritual Gifts of Padre Pio Explained - Caroline Perkins at Church Pop

Being a Type of Monstrance - Jacqueline St. Clare at Catholic Stand

California County Sued for Using Cellphones to Track Movements of Church-goers - Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report

Police Apologize to Catholic Woman 6 Months after Arrest for Silent Prayer - Simon Caldwell at Catholic Herald

No, the Persecution is Not Coming, It is Already Here – Sarah Cain at The Catholic World Report

How to Wrap Up Your Closet: Fit for the Holidays - Meghan Ashley Styling, a Catholic Wardrobe Stylist

The State of the Gregorian Mass in America – John Burger at Our Sunday Visitor

Go To BigPulpit.com for Catholic News and Punditry, the Source for 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Content! – Tito Edwards at BigPulpit.com

Follow the Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging', Tito Edwards, on X/Twitter - Tito Edwards, Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging'

FŒDVS: The League of Catholic Bloggers – FŒDVS, the other source to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging'

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up