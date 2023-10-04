How Mass Is Done, 5 Steps to Building a Strong Parish, The Legend That Guarded St. Peter’s Remains, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
What I’m Talking About ... How Mass Is Done – Amy Welborn at Charlotte was Both
5 Steps to Building a Strong Parish – Marcel LeJeune at Catholic Missionary Disciples
The Legend of the Monastery that Guarded Saint Peter’s Remains – Daniel Esparza at Aleteia
Bilocation, Reading Hearts, and Stigmata: 3 Spiritual Gifts of Padre Pio Explained - Caroline Perkins at Church Pop
Being a Type of Monstrance - Jacqueline St. Clare at Catholic Stand
California County Sued for Using Cellphones to Track Movements of Church-goers - Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report
Police Apologize to Catholic Woman 6 Months after Arrest for Silent Prayer - Simon Caldwell at Catholic Herald
No, the Persecution is Not Coming, It is Already Here – Sarah Cain at The Catholic World Report
How to Wrap Up Your Closet: Fit for the Holidays - Meghan Ashley Styling, a Catholic Wardrobe Stylist
The State of the Gregorian Mass in America – John Burger at Our Sunday Visitor
