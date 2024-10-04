8 Deadly Sins in Literature, Advice for the Melancholic, 7 Torments of Hell, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Eight Deadly Sins in Literature: The Sin of Pride – Magis Center

Advice for the Melancholic – Robert B. Greving, J.D., at Catholic Answers Magazine

The Seven Torments of Hell – The Catholic Gentleman

Lost Sacred Time: Recapturing Power of Ember Days – Deacon Thomas L. McDonald at Weird Catholic

Jesus Is Not a Human Person – Tim Staples at Catholic Answers Magazine

The Forgotten History of Catholic Fasting and Abstinence – Matthew at A Catholic Life

The Catholic Land Movement’s Inspiration, Purpose, and How to Put Into Practice – Father John Tveit and Michael Thomas at The Josias

Chicago Newspaper Highlights City’s Unique Distinction: Home to Three Historic Basilicas – Rachel Quackenbush at Catholic Vote

Did You Know Hot Chocolate Has Catholic Roots? – Get Fed

How Korea is Home to at Least 10,000 Martyrs – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Maximilian Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit