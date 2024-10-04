Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/best-in-catholic-blogging-oct-4-2024-xqnqdy48

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

8 Deadly Sins in Literature, Advice for the Melancholic, 7 Torments of Hell, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

‘Serpent’
‘Serpent’ (photo: Engin Akyurt / Pixabay / CC0 / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Eight Deadly Sins in Literature: The Sin of Pride – Magis Center

Advice for the Melancholic – Robert B. Greving, J.D., at Catholic Answers Magazine

The Seven Torments of Hell – The Catholic Gentleman

Lost Sacred Time: Recapturing Power of Ember Days – Deacon Thomas L. McDonald at Weird Catholic

Jesus Is Not a Human Person – Tim Staples at Catholic Answers Magazine

The Forgotten History of Catholic Fasting and Abstinence – Matthew at A Catholic Life

The Catholic Land Movement’s Inspiration, Purpose, and How to Put Into Practice – Father John Tveit and Michael Thomas at The Josias

Chicago Newspaper Highlights City’s Unique Distinction: Home to Three Historic Basilicas – Rachel Quackenbush at Catholic Vote

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

Did You Know Hot Chocolate Has Catholic Roots? – Get Fed

Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor on X - Robert Edwards

How Korea is Home to at Least 10,000 Martyrs – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Maximilian Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription or gift subscription.

    My Account

  • Subscribe for just $49.95 $32.50!Start your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up