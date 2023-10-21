Who Is the First US-Born Martyr, Our Lady of Sorrows Will Reveal Secrets and Convert Hardened Hearts If You Ask, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Who is the First US-born Martyr? – Get Fed™ Blog

Exorcist: Our Lady of Sorrows Will Reveal Secrets, Convert Hardened Hearts if You Ask – Jacqueline Burkepile at Church Pop Blog

The Majestic Botafumeiro Thurible Swings at a Remarkable 42 mph! – George Ryan at uCatholic Blog

The Christian Approach to Pagan Literature – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at Word & Song Blog

Remembering the Slave of the Slaves – Paul G. Kengor, Ph.D., at Crisis Magazine

Bible Canon: What Is the Problem? – Rory Fox at Catholic Stand

Pray this Important Novena for Peace in Armenia – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

The Miracle of Mary – Deacon Mark Mueller at Missio Dei Blog

Good & Bad Reactionaries: Overcoming Ideology – R. Jared Staudt, Ph.D. at The Catholic World Report

The Synod Begins – Russell Shaw at Catholic Exchange

