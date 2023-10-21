Support the register

Who Is the First US-Born Martyr, Our Lady of Sorrows Will Reveal Secrets and Convert Hardened Hearts If You Ask, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Tito Edwards Blogs

Who is the First US-born Martyr? – Get Fed™ Blog

Exorcist: Our Lady of Sorrows Will Reveal Secrets, Convert Hardened Hearts if You Ask – Jacqueline Burkepile at Church Pop Blog

The Majestic Botafumeiro Thurible Swings at a Remarkable 42 mph! – George Ryan at uCatholic Blog

The Christian Approach to Pagan Literature – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at Word & Song Blog

Remembering the Slave of the Slaves – Paul G. Kengor, Ph.D., at Crisis Magazine

Bible Canon: What Is the Problem? – Rory Fox at Catholic Stand

Pray this Important Novena for Peace in Armenia – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

The Miracle of Mary – Deacon Mark Mueller at Missio Dei Blog

Good & Bad Reactionaries: Overcoming Ideology – R. Jared Staudt, Ph.D. at The Catholic World Report

The Synod Begins – Russell Shaw at Catholic Exchange

Go To BigPulpit.com for Catholic News and Punditry, the Source for 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Content! – Tito Edwards at BigPulpit.com

Follow the Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging', Tito Edwards, on Twitter/X - Tito Edwards, Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging'

FŒDVS: The League of Catholic Bloggers – FŒDVS, the other source to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging'

