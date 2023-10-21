The Fruits of Mortification, Trudeau’s Empty Graves, Experiencing Jesus’ Real Presence in the Host, No St. Ann Then No Mama Mary, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

The Fruits of Mortification – Saint John of the Cross via Tan·Direction Blog

Trudeau’s Empty Graves – Kennedy Hall at Crisis Magazine

Have You Encountered Him? Experiencing Jesus’ Real Presence in the Host – Mary Adrienne at Catholic365 Blog

No Saint Ann, No Mama Mary – Thomas J. Neal, Ph.D., at Neal Obstat Theological Opining Blog

Feeling Lonely at College? Here are Seven Tips that may Help – John Touhey at Aleteia

Shakespeare Speaks My Language – Amy Welborn at Charlotte was Both Blog

Jots, Tittles, and the Blessing of Seeds and Seedlings on Nativity of the Mary – Michael P. Foley at New Liturgical Movement

Sometimes You Cannot Figure People – David Griffey at Daffey Thoughts Blog

Finding Jesus Within Ourselves – Diana Ragsdale at Catholic Stand

Ukrainian Bishops Confront Pope Francis Over Russia Remarks – uCatholic Blog

Go To BigPulpit.com for Catholic News and Punditry, the Source for 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Content! – Tito Edwards at BigPulpit.com

Follow the Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging', Tito Edwards, on Twitter/X - Tito Edwards, Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging'

FŒDVS: The League of Catholic Bloggers – FŒDVS, the other source to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging'