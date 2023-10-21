The Fruits of Mortification, Trudeau’s Empty Graves, Experiencing Jesus’ Real Presence in the Host, No St. Ann Then No Mama Mary, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
The Fruits of Mortification – Saint John of the Cross via Tan·Direction Blog
Trudeau’s Empty Graves – Kennedy Hall at Crisis Magazine
Have You Encountered Him? Experiencing Jesus’ Real Presence in the Host – Mary Adrienne at Catholic365 Blog
No Saint Ann, No Mama Mary – Thomas J. Neal, Ph.D., at Neal Obstat Theological Opining Blog
Feeling Lonely at College? Here are Seven Tips that may Help – John Touhey at Aleteia
Shakespeare Speaks My Language – Amy Welborn at Charlotte was Both Blog
Jots, Tittles, and the Blessing of Seeds and Seedlings on Nativity of the Mary – Michael P. Foley at New Liturgical Movement
Sometimes You Cannot Figure People – David Griffey at Daffey Thoughts Blog
Finding Jesus Within Ourselves – Diana Ragsdale at Catholic Stand
Ukrainian Bishops Confront Pope Francis Over Russia Remarks – uCatholic Blog
