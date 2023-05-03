Support the register

Affability Is a Virtue Worth Striving For, From Clutter-Free to Convert With TK Coleman, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

People Talking Photo
People Talking Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

A Virtue Worth Striving For: Affability – Anne DeSantis at epicPew

From Clutter-Free to Convert with TK Coleman – The Catholic Gentleman

The Eucharistic Miracle of Erding – Blessed Carlo Acutis Podcast

Our Lady of the Rosary: Santo Domingo Church, Oaxaca, Oaxaca – Madonnas of Mexico

Penance Means Getting Rid of Everything that Prevents Joy – Father Luigi Maria Epicoco at Aleteia

The Root Cause of Senseless Acts of Violence – Gene Van Son at Catholic Stand

Father Ed Broom: Seeking Holiness Through Humility (podcast) – Respect Life Radio

Before No, before Mobile ... even before Venice – Amy Welborn at Charlotte Was Both Blog

What is the Church of England? – Father Dwight Longenecker

A Mystery In The Deep Past – Michael H. Brown at Spirit Daily Blog

Pope Francis Contra Life Imprisonment – Edward Feser, Ph.D.

Free Book from Cardinal Burke to All Bishops, Priest, and Seminarians! – Fr. Z’s Blog

For More Outstanding Catholic News Links, Click Here – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

