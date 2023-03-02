French Monastery Survives War and Famine After 885 Years, the Basilica of St. Ambrose in Milan, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
French Monastery Survives War and Famine After 885 Years, Amazing Now – Côme Besse at ChurchPOP
The Basilica of Saint Ambrose in Milan – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement
Survey: Most People Entering Religious Life had Early Faith Practice – JP Mauro at Aleteia
A Healthy Balance of Penitence and Anticipation: Rediscovering Value of Vigil Days – Peter Day-Milne at Adoremus
The Other Catholics: A Short Guide to the Eastern Catholic Churches – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith
Our Conversion Begins with Our Damascus and Our Horse – Gabriel Garnica at Catholic Stand
Ah and Ugh! St. Ambrose Cathedral in Des Moines, Iowa – Father Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders
Religion is Dangerous, but Not for the Reasons the FBI Claimed - Father Patrick Briscoe at Our Sunday Visitor
Reflections on the One Year Anniversary of the War in Ukraine – Russell Shaw at The Catholic World Report
I Cannot Help But Proclaim It – Jacqueline St. Clare at Catholic Stand
Rebuttal of Doctor Mazza’s Book on Pope Benedict’s Resignation – Steven O’Reilly at Roma Locuta Est
Pope Francis and a Schism – Kennedy Hall at Crisis Magazine
For More Outstanding Catholic News Links, Click Here – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit
- Keywords:
- The Best in Catholic Blogging