French Monastery Survives War and Famine After 885 Years, the Basilica of St. Ambrose in Milan, and More Great Links!

French Monastery Survives War and Famine After 885 Years, Amazing Now – Côme Besse at ChurchPOP

The Basilica of Saint Ambrose in Milan – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Survey: Most People Entering Religious Life had Early Faith Practice – JP Mauro at Aleteia

A Healthy Balance of Penitence and Anticipation: Rediscovering Value of Vigil Days – Peter Day-Milne at Adoremus

The Other Catholics: A Short Guide to the Eastern Catholic Churches – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith

Our Conversion Begins with Our Damascus and Our Horse – Gabriel Garnica at Catholic Stand

Ah and Ugh! St. Ambrose Cathedral in Des Moines, Iowa – Father Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders

Religion is Dangerous, but Not for the Reasons the FBI Claimed - Father Patrick Briscoe at Our Sunday Visitor

Reflections on the One Year Anniversary of the War in Ukraine – Russell Shaw at The Catholic World Report

I Cannot Help But Proclaim It – Jacqueline St. Clare at Catholic Stand

Rebuttal of Doctor Mazza’s Book on Pope Benedict’s Resignation – Steven O’Reilly at Roma Locuta Est

Pope Francis and a Schism – Kennedy Hall at Crisis Magazine

