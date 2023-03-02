Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/best-in-catholic-blogging-march-2-2023-8fosylof

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

French Monastery Survives War and Famine After 885 Years, the Basilica of St. Ambrose in Milan, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Monastery Photo
Monastery Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Walkerssk from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

French Monastery Survives War and Famine After 885 Years, Amazing Now – Côme Besse at ChurchPOP

The Basilica of Saint Ambrose in Milan – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Survey: Most People Entering Religious Life had Early Faith Practice – JP Mauro at Aleteia

A Healthy Balance of Penitence and Anticipation: Rediscovering Value of Vigil Days – Peter Day-Milne at Adoremus

The Other Catholics: A Short Guide to the Eastern Catholic Churches – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith

Our Conversion Begins with Our Damascus and Our Horse – Gabriel Garnica at Catholic Stand

Ah and Ugh! St. Ambrose Cathedral in Des Moines, Iowa – Father Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders

Religion is Dangerous, but Not for the Reasons the FBI Claimed - Father Patrick Briscoe at Our Sunday Visitor

Reflections on the One Year Anniversary of the War in Ukraine – Russell Shaw at The Catholic World Report

I Cannot Help But Proclaim It – Jacqueline St. Clare at Catholic Stand

Rebuttal of Doctor Mazza’s Book on Pope Benedict’s Resignation – Steven O’Reilly at Roma Locuta Est

Pope Francis and a Schism – Kennedy Hall at Crisis Magazine

For More Outstanding Catholic News Links, Click Here – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up