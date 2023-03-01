A Better Way Forward, Here’s a Bishop Doing Something Good, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
A Better Way Forward: A Response to Robert Cardinal McElroy – Bishop Thomas J. Paprocki at The Catholic World Report
Here’s a Bishop Doing Something Good! – Fr. Z’s Blog
How a Grilled Cheese Sandwich Led This Man to the Seminary – Michael Rhodes at Aleteia
You Need to Fast More – Suzan Sammons at Crisis Magazine
Commissioned to Catch Men and Women for Christ – Pamela Mandela at Catholic Stand
Actually It’s a Silly Point Mister Annett – David Griffey at Daffey Thoughts
The Fallacy of “Love is Love” – Ann Stokes at Catholic365
Ludwig Ott’s Anatomy of Papal Infallibility – Henry Scott Alt at A Blog of Prefaces.
Hope and the Hell of Hopelessness – Mark Belanger at Catholic Stand
Following Dobbs, Catholic Groups Implement Or Expand Parental Leave Policies – Kate Scanlon at OSV News
Inside Mark Wahlberg’s Private Mass with Franciscan Friar on Ash Wednesday – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP
Is the Culture of Death Creating the Remnant?: The Role of the Church – Edward J. Barr at Roma Locuta Est
Priest Down Among the Witches (photo) – Catholic Conclave
