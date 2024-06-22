Support the register

The Well-Formed Writer, The Amazing Child Saint Who Literally Loved the Eucharist to Death, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

To Be Salt And Light: The Well-Formed Writer – Claire Dwyer at Catholic Spiritual Direction

The Amazing Child Saint Who Literally Loved the Eucharist to Death – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP

What Must I Do for my Life to Have Meaning? – Jack Rigert at Catholic Exchange

In The World, But Not Of It – Saint Francis de Sales via Tan Direction

Artist Focus: Lorenzo Monaco – the Glorious Italian Gothic – Hilary White at The Sacred Images Project

The Meaning of the Sign of Peace – A. Joseph R. Shaw, Ph.D., at Catholic Answers Magazine

Just Beachy—and the Gift of Friendship in Families – Jeffrey A. Mirus, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture

Are You Doing Good Things, but Avoiding Prayer? – Troy Kroening at Catholic365

God and Science – Ray Sullivan at Catholic Stand

Humility as the Beginning of Prayer – Andrew McGovern at Missio Dei

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

Saint Albert Chmielowski – Catholics for Catholics

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

‘Husbandry’ and Rethinking a Man’s Bond with his Wife – John Cuddeback, Ph.D., at Life Craft

Saint Alban the Martyr – Catholics for Catholics

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

Why Do Catholics Have a Longer Bible? – Get Fed

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

