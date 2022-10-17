Classic Book Guides Readers Through the ‘Jungle’ of Atheism, 60% of Amsterdam Churches to Close, and More Great Links!
Classic Book Guides Readers through the “Jungle” of Atheistic Thought – Mary Beth Bracy at Catholic365
Amsterdam Diocese: 60% of Churches Need To Close in Five Years – Luke Coppen at The Pillar
When the FBI Comes Knocking ... (Podcast) – Eric Sammons at Crisis Magazine
Don’t Think the Church Collapse in the Netherlands Can’t Happen in America – Editorial Board at Our Sunday Visitor
Choosing A Confirmation Name – Monsignor Charles Pope at Simply Catholic
A Prayer For Teachers – Thomas Griffin at Catholic Spiritual Direction
Making the Most of Your Single Years – Sarah Moon at Radiant Magazine
Why Blessed John Paul I’s Feast Day is Not on His Death Date – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia
Pope Francis, Authority or Autonomy? – Andrea Gagliarducci at Monday Vatican
Abortion and Heartbeat Hypocrites – Robert G. Marshall at Catholic Culture
