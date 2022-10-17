Support the register

Classic Book Guides Readers Through the ‘Jungle’ of Atheism, 60% of Amsterdam Churches to Close, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Classic Book Guides Readers through the “Jungle” of Atheistic Thought – Mary Beth Bracy at Catholic365

Amsterdam Diocese: 60% of Churches Need To Close in Five Years – Luke Coppen at The Pillar

When the FBI Comes Knocking ... (Podcast) – Eric Sammons at Crisis Magazine

Don’t Think the Church Collapse in the Netherlands Can’t Happen in America – Editorial Board at Our Sunday Visitor

Choosing A Confirmation Name – Monsignor Charles Pope at Simply Catholic

A Prayer For Teachers – Thomas Griffin at Catholic Spiritual Direction

Making the Most of Your Single Years – Sarah Moon at Radiant Magazine

Why Blessed John Paul I’s Feast Day is Not on His Death Date – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Pope Francis, Authority or Autonomy? – Andrea Gagliarducci at Monday Vatican

Abortion and Heartbeat Hypocrites – Robert G. Marshall at Catholic Culture

For More Outstanding Catholic News Links, Click Here – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

