Notable Deaths in 2022

Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord, and let Your perpetual light shine upon them. May their souls and the souls of all the faithful departed rest in peace. Amen.

Featured in the Register

Jan. 2 — Sister Marije Kaleta, Albanian nun who defied communists to secretly baptize and distribute Communion (92)

Jan. 3 — Father David Hudgins, pastor in Brooklyn, Michigan (53)

June 7 — Fra’ Marco Luzzago, grand master of the Knights of Malta (71)

Jan. 11 — David Sassoli, European Parliament president (65)

Jan. 14 — Alice von Hildebrand, Catholic philosopher and author (98)

Jan. 21 — Jason Rivera, NYPD officer killed in line of duty (22)

Jan. 30 — William Siraj, Anglican pastor ambushed after Sunday church service in Pakistan (75)

Feb. 2 — Father Richard Masivi, Congolese priest assassinated after Mass (36)

Feb. 19 — Nightbirde, Christian singer made famous on America’s Got Talent (31)

March 1 — Brooklyn Salisbury, Christian woman who inspired multitudes with her Facebook page, “Brooklyn’s Journey Home” (25)

April 19 — Father Joseph Akete Bako, Nigerian priest kidnapped on March 8 (48)

April 20 — Vicki Thorn, founder of Project Rachel (72)

April 21 — Jerzy Gałkowski, Polish scholar and student of John Paul II (84)

May 11 — Shireen Abu Akleh, Catholic Palestinian journalist shot in West Bank (51)

May 14 — Roberta Drury, Catholic victim of Buffalo supermarket shooting who “reflected God’s love” (32)

May 24 — Ellie García, Uvalde school shooting victim who witnessed to Christ in her last TikTok video (9)

May 24 — Irma García, teacher killed in Uvalde school shooting; with her grieving husband, José, dying of cardiac arrest two days later (48)

June 25 — Father Vitus Borogo, Nigerian priest slain in anti-Christian violence (50)

Aug. 3 — Jackie Walorski, pro-life U.S. House representative from Indiana (58)

Aug. 6 — Archie Battersbee, British boy at center of legal battle over life support (12)

Sept. 28 — Father Frederick Miller, educator, seminary spiritual director, EWTN contributor (76)

Oct. 3 — Father José Luis Soria, Opus Dei priest and St. Josemaría Escrivá’s physician (90)

Oct. 19 — Father John Horgan, Canadian pastor, moral theologian and expert on saints (63)

Nov. 16 — David Schindler, professor and former dean of the Pontifical John Paul II Institute for Studies on Marriage and Family (79)

Nov. 28 — Ruth Prats, parish staff member killed in Covington, Louisiana, double homicide (73)

Nov. 28 — Father Otis Young, pastor killed in Covington, Louisiana, double homicide (71)

Dec. 3 — Eduardo Vio Grossi, only pro-life judge on Inter-American Court of Human Rights (78)

Catholic Hierarchy

Jan. 5 — Cardinal Francisco Alvarez Martínez, archbishop emeritus of Toledo, Spain (96)

Feb. 16 — Cardinal Luigi de Magistris, pro-major penitentiary emeritus of the Apostolic Penitentiary (95)

Feb. 26 — Bishop Donald Trautman, bishop emeritus of Erie, Pennsylvania (85)

March 2 — Bishop Robert Rose, bishop emeritus of Grand Rapids, Michigan (92)

March 5 — Cardinal Agostino Cacciavillan, president emeritus of the Administration of the Patrimony of the Apostolic See (95)

March 28 — Cardinal Antonios Naguib, patriarch emeritus of Alexandria, Egypt (87)

April 16 — Bishop John Dougherty, auxiliary bishop emeritus of Scranton, Pennsylvania (89)

April 20 — Cardinal Javier Lozano Barragán, president emeritus of the Pontifical Council for Pastoral Assistance to Health Care Workers (89)

April 27 — Cardinal Carlos Amigo Vallejo, archbishop emeritus of Seville, Spain (87)

May 9 — Bishop Robert Brom, bishop emeritus of San Diego, California (83)

May 21 — Bishop Emil Wcela, auxiliary bishop emeritus of Rockville Centre, New York (91)

May 27 — Cardinal Angelo Sodano, dean emeritus of the College of Cardinals (94)

July 4 — Cardinal Cláudio Hummes, prefect emeritus of the Congregation for the Clergy (87)

Aug. 6 — Bishop John Yanta, bishop emeritus of Amarillo, Texas (90)

Aug. 7 — Bishop Robert Moskal, Ukrainian bishop emeritus of St. Josaphat in Parma (84)

Aug. 8 — Cardinal Jozef Tomko, Slovakian president emeritus of the Pontifical Committee for International Eucharistic Congresses (98)

Aug. 22 — Archbishop Rembert Weakland, archbishop emeritus of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (95)

Aug. 25 — Bishop Dale Melczek, bishop emeritus of Gary, Indiana (83)

Aug. 28 — Archbishop Peter Zurbriggen, apostolic nuncio emeritus to Austria (79)

Sept. 14 — Bishop Robert Maginnis, auxiliary bishop emeritus of Philadelphia (88)

Sept. 19 — Archbishop Joseph Fiorenza, archbishop emeritus of Galveston-Houston, Texas (91)

Sept. 27 — Bishop Michael Sheridan, bishop emeritus of Colorado Springs, Colorado (77)

Oct. 7 — Archbishop Paul-Mounged El-Hachem, apostolic nuncio emeritus to Kuwait (88)

Oct. 22 — Archbishop Patrick Coveney, apostolic nuncio emeritus to Greece (88)

Nov. 8 — Archbishop Mario Conti, archbishop emeritus of Glasgow, Scotland (88)

Nov. 26 — Bishop Paul Swain, bishop emeritus of Sioux Falls, South Dakota (79)

Nov. 27 — Cardinal Richard Kuuia Baawobr, bishop of Wa, Ghana (63)

Dec. 4 — Archbishop Pablo Puente Buces, apostolic nuncio emeritus to Great Britain (91)

Dec. 17 — Cardinal Severino Poletto, archbishop emeritus of Turin (89)

Dec. 19 — Archbishop Erwin Ender, apostolic nuncio emeritus to Germany (85)

Dec. 31 — Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI (95)

Politics and Government

March 18 — Don Young, longest-serving Republican in history of U.S. House (88)

March 23 — Madeleine Albright, former U.S. secretary of state (84)

April 23 — Orrin Hatch, former U.S. senator from Utah (88)

May 3 — Norman Mineta, former U.S. secretary of transportation (90)

May 12 — Robert McFarlane, national security adviser under President Reagan (84)

July 8 — Shinzo Abe, former prime minister of Japan (67)

Aug. 30 — Mikhail Gorbachev, former Soviet president, Nobel Peace Prize laureate (91)

Sep. 5 — Moon Landrieu, Louisiana politician (92)

Sep. 8 — Queen Elizabeth II, longest-reigning monarch in British history (96)

Sep. 13 — Ken Starr, independent counsel in Bill Clinton impeachment (76)

Oct. 24 — Ashton Carter, former U.S. defense secretary (68)

Nov. 30 — Jiang Zemin, former Chinese president (96)

Sports

Jan. 1 — Dan Reeves, NFL coach (77)

Jan. 10 — Don Maynard, NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver (86)

Jan. 20 — Bob Goalby, winner of the 1968 Masters golf tournament (92)

Feb. 8 — Gerald Williams, MLB outfielder (55)

Feb. 9 — Jeremy Giambi, MLB player (47)

March 11 — Odalis Perez, MLB pitcher (43)

April 7 — Rayfield Wright, NFL player (76)

April 9 — Dwayne Haskins, NFL quarterback (24)

April 10 — Gary Brown, NFL coach (52)

April 12 — Cedric McMillan, bodybuilder (44)

April 12 — Shirley Spork, LPGA founder (94)

April 14 — Mike Bossy, New York Islanders hockey player (65)

April 21 — Daryle Lamonica, AFL and NFL quarterback (80)

April 22 — Guy Lafleur, Canadian NHL player (70)

May 9 — Adreian Payne, NBA basketball player (31)

May 10 — Bob Lanier, NBA basketball player (73)

June 1 — Marion Barber, NFL running back (38)

June 7 — Jaylon Ferguson, Baltimore Ravens linebacker (26)

June 22 — Tony Siragusa, NFL player and analyst (55)

June 27 — Marlin Briscoe, first Black starting quarterback in professional football (76)

July 31 — Bill Russell, NBA basketball player (88)

Aug. 2 — Vin Scully, Dodgers’ Hall of Fame announcer (94)

Aug. 21 — Tom Weiskopf, golfer, British Open winner (79)

Aug. 24 — Len Dawson, NFL quarterback and broadcaster (87)

Sep. 1 — Earnie Shavers, heavyweight boxer (78)

Sep. 19 — Maury Wills, MLB player (89)

Sept. 26 — Hilaree Nelson, ski mountaineer (49)

Oct. 13 — Bruce Sutter, MLB pitcher and Cy Young winner (69)

Oct. 28 — Vince Dooley, college football coach (90)

Nov. 3 — Ray Guy, Hall of Fame NFL punter (72)

Nov. 4 — Dave Butz, NFL defensive tackle (72)

Nov. 29 — Brad William Henke, NFL player-turned-actor (56)

Nov. 30 — John Hadl, AFL and NFL quarterback (82)

Dec. 1 — Gaylord Perry, MLB Hall of Fame pitcher (84)

Dec. 11 — Paul Silas, basketball player and coach (79)

Dec. 13 — Mike Leach, Mississippi State Bulldogs football coach (61)

Dec. 21 — Franco Harris, NFL Hall of Fame running back (72)

Dec. 29 — Pelé, Brazilian soccer player (82)

Entertainment

Jan. 6 — Sidney Poitier, actor, Lilies of the Field (94)

Jan. 6 — Peter Bogdanovich, movie and TV director, The Sopranos (82)

Jan. 8 — Marilyn Bergman, songwriter (93)

Jan. 8 — Michael Lang, Woodstock concert promoter (77)

Jan. 9 — Bob Saget, comedian and actor, Full House (65)

Jan. 9 — Maria Ewing, opera singer (71)

Jan. 12 — Ronnie Spector, singer, Be My Baby (78)

Jan. 18 — Dick Halligan, musician, Blood, Sweat & Tears (78)

Jan. 18 — Peter Robbins, original voice of Charlie Brown (65)

Jan. 19 — Gaspard Ulliel, French actor (37)

Jan. 20 — Meat Loaf, rock musician (74)

Jan. 21 — Louie Anderson, comedian and actor (68)

Jan. 26 — Moses J. Moseley, actor, Walking Dead (30)

Jan. 29 — Don Wilson, musician, The Ventures (88)

Jan. 29 — Howard Hesseman, actor, WKRP in Cincinnati (81)

Feb. 2 — Monica Vitti, Italian actress (90)

Feb. 9 — Betty Davis, singer (76)

Feb. 12 — Ivan Reitman, movie director and producer (75)

Feb. 19 — Gary Brooker, musician, Procol Harum (76)

Feb. 24 — Sally Kellerman, actress, MASH (84)

Feb. 27 — Ned Eisenberg, actor, Law & Order (65)

March 2 — Alan Ladd Jr., producer, Braveheart (84)

March 10 — Emilio Delgado, actor, Sesame Street (81)

March 12 — Traci Braxton, singer (50)

March 13 — William Hurt, Oscar-winning actor (71)

March 14 — Scott Hall, WWE wrestler (63)

March 25 — Taylor Hawkins, drummer, Foo Fighters (50)

March 30 — Tom Parker, musician (33)

April 2 — Estelle Harris, actress, Seinfeld (93)

April 5 — Bobby Rydell, singer (79)

April 9 — Jack Higgins, author, The Eagle Has Landed (92)

April 12 — Gilbert Gottfried, comedian, voice actor (67)

April 15 — Liz Sheridan, actress, Seinfeld (93)

April 20 — Robert Morse, actor, Mad Men (90)

April 27 — Jossara Jinaro, actress (48)

April 30 — Naomi Judd, country singer (76)

May 6 — George Pérez, comic book artist (67)

May 7 — Mickey Gilley, country musician (86)

May 8 — Fred Ward, actor, The Right Stuff (79)

May 17 — Vangelis, electronic composer, Chariots of Fire, Blade Runner (79)

May 26 — Alan White, rock drummer (72)

May 26 — Andy Fletcher, British musician, Depeche Mode (60)

May 26 — Ray Liotta, actor, Goodfellas (67)

May 28 — Bo Hopkins, actor (84)

June 6 — Jim Seals, musician, Seals & Crofts (79)

June 9 — Billy Kametz, voice actor, Pokemon (35)

June 12 — Philip Baker Hall, actor, Seinfeld (90)

June 26 — Mary Mara, actress (61)

June 27 — Joe Turkel, actor (94)

July 5 — Lenny Von Dohlen, actor (63)

July 6 — James Caan, actor, Brian’s Song, The Godfather, Elf (82)

July 8 — Tony Sirico, actor, The Sopranos; brother of Acton Institute co-founder Father Robert Sirico (79)

July 18 — Rebecca Balding, actress (73)

July 25 — Paul Sorvino, actor, Goodfellas, Law & Order (83)

July 27 — Tony Dow, actor, Leave It to Beaver (77)

July 29 — Pat Carroll, actress (95)

July 31 — Nichelle Nichols, actress, Star Trek (89)

Aug. 7 — Roger E. Mosley, actor, Magnum, P.I. (83)

Aug. 8 — Olivia Newton-John, Australian singer and actress (73)

Aug. 12 — Anne Heche, actress (53)

Aug. 12 — Wolfgang Petersen, movie director, Das Boot, The Perfect Storm (81)

Sept. 12 — Ramsey Lewis, Grammy award-winning jazz pianist (87)

Sept. 13 — Jean-Luc Godard, French filmmaker (91)

Sep. 23 — Louise Fletcher, actress, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (88)

Sep. 23 — Pharaoh Sanders, musician (81)

Sep. 28 — Coolio, hip-hop artist (59)

Oct. 4 — Loretta Lynn, country singer (88)

Oct. 6 — Judy Tenuta, comedian and actress (72)

Oct. 11 — Angela Lansbury, actress (96)

Oct. 14 — Robbie Coltrane, Scottish actor (72)

Oct. 24 — Leslie Jordan, actor (67)

Oct. 28 — Jerry Lee Lewis, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame musician (87)

Nov. 1 — Takeoff, rap artist (28)

Nov. 5 — Aaron Carter, singer (34)

Nov. 7 — Jeff Cook, founding member of country band Alabama (73)

Nov. 8 — Dan McCafferty, rock musician, Nazareth (76)

Nov. 10 — Kevin Conroy, animated Batman voice actor (66)

Nov. 11 — Gallagher, comedian (76)

Nov. 11 — John Aniston, actor, Days of Our Lives (89)

Nov. 12 — Budd Friedman, actor and comedian (90)

Nov. 16 — Robert Clary, actor, Hogan’s Heroes (96)

Nov. 25 — Irene Cara, singer and actress (63)

Nov. 28 — Clarence Gilyard, actor (66)

Nov. 30 — Christine McVie, musician, Fleetwood Mac (79)

Dec. 4 — Bob McGrath, actor, Sesame Street (90)

Dec. 5 — Kirstie Alley, actress, Cheers (71)

Dec. 10 — Georgia Holt, singer, actress, mother of Cher (96)

Dec. 13 — Stephen “tWitch” Boss, DJ and dancer (40)

Dec. 15 — Shirley Eikhard, Canadian singer-songwriter (67)

Other

Jan. 7 — Lani Guinier, professor, center of Clinton-era nomination battle (71)

Jan. 11 — Clyde Bellecourt, Native American activist (85)

Jan. 13 — Terry Teachout, Wall Street Journal drama critic (65)

Jan. 15 — Nino Cerruti, Italian fashion designer (91)

Jan. 16 — Charles McGee, Tuskegee Airman (102)

Jan. 18 — André Leon Talley, fashion journalist (73)

Jan. 21 — Thich Nhat Hanh, exiled Vietnamese Buddhist monk (95)

Jan. 23 — Manfred Thierry Mugler, French fashion designer (73)

Jan. 30 — Cheslie Kryst, Miss USA 2019 (30)

Feb. 1 — Robin Herman, sports journalist (70)

Feb. 15 — P.J. O’Rourke, journalist and satirist (74)

Feb. 21 — Dr. Paul Farmer, physician (62)

March 14 — Stephen Wilhite, inventor of the GIF image format (74)

March 25 — Dirck Halstead, photojournalist (85)

March 31 — Patrick Demarchelier, French photographer (87)

May 13 — Richard Wald, TV journalist (92)

May 20 — Roger Angell, sportswriter (101)

June 10 — Baxter Black, cowboy poet (77)

June 26 — Margaret Keane, painter, subject of movie Big Eyes (94)

July 14 — Ivana Trump, divorced wife of Donald Trump (73)

Aug. 5 — Issey Miyake, Japanese fashion designer (84)

Aug. 7 — David McCullough, Pulitzer Prize-winning author and historian (89)

Aug. 24 — Tim Page, war photographer (78)

Sep. 7 — Bernard Shaw, CNN journalist (82)

Sep. 22 — Hilary Mantel, Historical fiction author (70)

Sept. 28 — Bill Plante, CBS News correspondent (84)

Oct. 13 — James McDivitt, former NASA astronaut, commander of Gemini IV and Apollo 9 missions (93)

Oct. 26 — Julie Powell, food writer, Julie & Julia (49)

Dec. 30 — Barbara Walters, TV journalist (93)