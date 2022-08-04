Rep. Jackie Walorski, Killed in Car Accident, Leaves Behind Pro-Life Legacy

The tragic death of Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski and her two staff members, Emma Thomson and Zachery Potts, in a car accident Wednesday afternoon has left many in the nation’s capital mourning the loss of the Indiana congresswoman, known for her kindness and service to her country.

But to pro-life leaders, Walorski leaves behind a legacy of devotion to the unborn, evident in both her record as a lawmaker and personal efforts to help the most vulnerable.

Pro-life groups including Live Action, Students for Life of America, and Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America issued statements paying tribute to Walorski’s fight against abortion. Indiana Rep. Jim Banks remembered Walorski as “a devout Christian [and] passionate advocate for life.”

“Jackie [was] selfless, humble, and compassionate,” he wrote on Twitter, “a dear friend and one of the greatest public servants I’ve ever known.”

Walorski had a strong pro-life voting record, receiving an A+ rating from Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America. She consistently opposed Democrat attempts to spend federal money on abortions both at home and abroad and sought to protect the conscience rights of health care providers.

Notably, Walorski advocated on behalf of dignity for victims of abortion. She was well-known for introducing The Dignity for Aborted Children Act (HR 620) with Banks in 2019 to require the dignified and proper burial of aborted children, following the horrific discovery of over 2,200 aborted baby remains on the property of notorious Indiana abortionist Ulrich Klopfer.

“Our society cannot tolerate such callous disregard for the sanctity of human life,” Walorski said in a statement introducing the bill, “It is critical that we pass this bill to protect the dignity of abortion victims by ensuring their remains are treated with the respect they deserve.”

Walorski visited a pro-life pregnancy center called Bella Vita in Knox, Indiana, on Aug. 2, the day before she died.

Walorski represented Indiana's 2nd congressional district from 2013 until the time of her death. In this session of Congress, Walorski co-sponsored pro-life legislation including the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, the No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion and Abortion Insurance Full Disclosure Act of 2021, and the Title X Abortion Provider Prohibition Act.

She also served on the House Committee on Ways and Means and was the ranking member for both the Subcommittee on Worker and Family Support and House Ethics Committee.

Walorski, who was born and raised in South Bend, Indiana, worked in journalism, and served as a missionary to impoverished children in Romania before beginning her political career.

Rep. Chris Smith of New Jersey, co-chair of the Congressional Pro-Life Caucus, released a statement on Thursday. “We mourn the loss of our good friend, Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, who was indefatigable in standing up for the most vulnerable among us,” he wrote. “The passion, courage, and love she brought to her work on behalf of unborn babies and their mothers set an example that will not be forgotten.”