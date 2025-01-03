Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/liedl-2024-favorite-story

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

‘War and Adoration: Why Eucharistic Devotion Is Surging Amid Cameroon’s Devastating Civil Conflict’

MY FAVORITE STORY OF THE YEAR

A woman sits before the Blessed Sacrament at All Saints parish in Bamenda, Cameroon, in one of several chapels of perpetual adoration that have been built or expanded in the archdiocese amid the country’s ongoing civil war.
A woman sits before the Blessed Sacrament at All Saints parish in Bamenda, Cameroon, in one of several chapels of perpetual adoration that have been built or expanded in the archdiocese amid the country’s ongoing civil war. (photo: Collins Suh / EWTN Africa)
Jonathan Liedl Blogs

When I was planning my reporting trip to Africa this past June, I knew I wanted to visit Bamenda, Cameroon. I’d heard about an archdiocesan-wide push to have an adoration chapel in every parish and had been impressed with the local leader, Archbishop Andrew Nkea.

What I didn’t know, at least not until just weeks before my visit, was that I would be walking into a literal warzone.

Bamenda is in the epicenter of the Cameroonian Civil War, which pits English-speaking separatists against the Francophone-dominated government. Since 2017, the conflict has killed roughly 8,000 people.

Learning about the war definitely gave me second thoughts about visiting Bamenda. At the same time, it also put the archdiocese’s push for Eucharistic adoration in a new, more dramatic light. And in the end, my conviction that this story needed to be told won out.

The daylong visit to Bamenda had its share of hair-raising moments, including an episode where our jeep got stuck on a muddy backstreet — even my host, a local monsignor, said he was scared in that moment.

But by God’s grace, I left Bamenda unharmed and with many powerful encounters with local Catholics. I hope that my story’s portrayal of their complete and total reliance upon the Lord in the midst of the ongoing conflict will inspire other Catholics to renew their own Eucharistic devotion — because I know it inspired me.

Jonathan Liedl

Jonathan Liedl Jonathan Liedl is senior editor for the Register. His background includes state Catholic conference work, three years of seminary formation, and tutoring at a university Christian study center. Liedl holds a B.A. in Political Science and Arabic Studies (Univ. of Notre Dame), an M.A. in Catholic Studies (Univ. of St. Thomas), and is currently completing an M.A. in Theology at the Saint Paul Seminary. He lives in South Bend, Indiana. Follow him on Twitter at @JLLiedl.

President

The Saint Leo University Board of Trustees invites applications and nominations for the position of President. The new president will succeed Dr. Edward Dadez, who first joined Saint Leo University in 2000, became president in 2022, and is retiring. President Dadez’ leadership has provided stability and enhanced financial sustainability.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • Subscribe for just $49.95 $32.50!Start your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up