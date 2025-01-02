Support the register

How Catholics Bring Christ to Halloween in Salem

MY FAVORITE STORY OF THE YEAR

Anthony Correnti prays with visitors in Salem.
Anthony Correnti prays with visitors in Salem. (photo: Matthew McDonald)
Matthew McDonald Blogs

It began with what seemed like a chance encounter with a radio show I don’t usually listen to.

WROL AM 950 in Boston came on, playing In Season and Out of Season, a Catholic program hosted by a priest of the Archdiocese of Boston. A voice I didn’t recognize described an incident in which the speaker had suddenly felt called to talk about God to people standing in line at a palm-reading establishment in Salem, Massachusetts, the unofficial Halloween capital of America.

That got me thinking, “What’s it like to be a Catholic in Salem in October?”

A few months later, I was standing near the voice on the radio, a lay Catholic street preacher, on a warm Saturday afternoon a few days before Halloween. I spent about two hours with him, most of it watching, including a memorable 11-minute exchange with a Satanist.

Afterward, I walked to a Catholic church downtown that keeps its doors open (not just unlocked, but wide open) with an exposed Host on the altar for hours at a time during Halloween season.

About a million people visit Salem every October, many of them dressed in black and many of them presenting as witches, vampires or devils.

“And that part is a little disconcerting,” the pastor of the church told me.

“Our Catholic response,” he said, “is that we invite people to come in and find some peace, to sit and rest.”

Matthew McDonald is a staff reporter for The National Catholic Register and the editor of New Boston Post. He lives in Massachusetts.

