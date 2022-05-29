9-Year-Old Uvalde Shooting Victim’s Last Video: When We Die, We Will Be With Christ

Christ died for us, and when we die we will be with him: That was the last message left on the TikTok account of Ellie García, one of the 21 victims of the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

".. Jesus. He died for us. So when we die, we'll be up there with Him. In my room, I have three pictures of him." - This is from a TikTok video posted by Ellie Garcia, the 9 year old Catholic girl, who was one of the victims of Texas school shooting. pic.twitter.com/3BXGIJ8Bk9 — Sachin Jose (@Sachinettiyil) May 28, 2022





9 year old Catholic girl Ellie Garcia's last tik tok video was about Jesus😢 She is one of the victims of the Texas school shooting. She would have celebrated her 10th birthday on June 4. pic.twitter.com/hpUtr6XEwc — Sachin Jose (@Sachinettiyil) May 28, 2022





Garcia’s video was shared on Facebook May 25 by her father, Steven.

“Hey guys, just wanted to bring you up to date,” the 9-year-old begins the video. “Jesus, he died for us. So when we die, we’ll be up there with him. I have three pictures of him in my room.”

On May 28, Steven uploaded a photo on his networks in which Ellie is seen lying on her bed, praying with her hands together. “She prayed out loud every night so we could pray with her. I remember that day we had just bought the lamp that is on, and she wanted to sleep with it on (…); she gave us a hug and a kiss and went to pray.”