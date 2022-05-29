9-Year-Old Uvalde Shooting Victim’s Last Video: When We Die, We Will Be With Christ
The young girl spoke of Jesus on TikTok.
Christ died for us, and when we die we will be with him: That was the last message left on the TikTok account of Ellie García, one of the 21 victims of the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
Garcia’s video was shared on Facebook May 25 by her father, Steven.
“Hey guys, just wanted to bring you up to date,” the 9-year-old begins the video. “Jesus, he died for us. So when we die, we’ll be up there with him. I have three pictures of him in my room.”
On May 28, Steven uploaded a photo on his networks in which Ellie is seen lying on her bed, praying with her hands together. “She prayed out loud every night so we could pray with her. I remember that day we had just bought the lamp that is on, and she wanted to sleep with it on (…); she gave us a hug and a kiss and went to pray.”
