Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/cna/9-year-old-uvalde-shooting-victim-s-last-video-when-we-die-we-will-be-with-christ

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

9-Year-Old Uvalde Shooting Victim’s Last Video: When We Die, We Will Be With Christ

The young girl spoke of Jesus on TikTok.

Ellie Garcia is among the 21 people killed in the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. She shared her faith via social media.
Ellie Garcia is among the 21 people killed in the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. She shared her faith via social media. (photo: Screenshot, NBC News Twitter account, May 22, 2022; last visited 5/29/22)
Eduardo Berdejo/CNA Nation

Christ died for us, and when we die we will be with him: That was the last message left on the TikTok account of Ellie García, one of the 21 victims of the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.



Garcia’s video was shared on Facebook May 25 by her father, Steven. 

“Hey guys, just wanted to bring you up to date,” the 9-year-old begins the video. “Jesus, he died for us. So when we die, we’ll be up there with him. I have three pictures of him in my room.”

On May 28, Steven uploaded a photo on his networks in which Ellie is seen lying on her bed, praying with her hands together. “She prayed out loud every night so we could pray with her. I remember that day we had just bought the lamp that is on, and she wanted to sleep with it on (…); she gave us a hug and a kiss and went to pray.”

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up