Watch John Paul I Be Beatified
TV Picks: 08.28.22
MONDAY-WEDNESDAY, Aug. 29-31, 5:30pm, 2:30am
Wales, The Golden Thread of Faith
EWTN This EWTN docudrama uses reenactments and on-site filming to recount Welsh Catholics’ strong faith from Roman times to the present.
WEDNESDAY, Aug. 31, 9pm
The First Alphabet
PBS This 2020 documentary traces the development of writing.
SATURDAY, Sept. 3, 9:30am
First Saturdays for Kids
EWTN This animated special explains the four conditions for fulfilling the Five First Saturdays devotion of reparation to the Immaculate Heart of the Blessed Virgin Mary.
SUNDAY, Sept. 4, 7pm
Beatification of Pope John Paul I
EWTN Pope John Paul I (Albino Luciani, born in 1912) reigned for 33 days in 1978. Pope Francis is to preside at the Vatican Mass.
TUESDAY, Sept. 6, 10:30am
Called and Chosen: Father Vincent R. Capodanno
EWTN Discover a heart “Called and Chosen” to be a priest, missionary and Marine chaplain.
FRIDAY, Sept. 9, 2 and 10pm
Life on the Rock
EWTN Texan dads describe their The Rome Boys podcast and YouTube evangelizing show.
