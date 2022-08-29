Watch John Paul I Be Beatified

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY, Aug. 29-31, 5:30pm, 2:30am

Wales, The Golden Thread of Faith

EWTN This EWTN docudrama uses reenactments and on-site filming to recount Welsh Catholics’ strong faith from Roman times to the present.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 31, 9pm

The First Alphabet

PBS This 2020 documentary traces the development of writing.

SATURDAY, Sept. 3, 9:30am

First Saturdays for Kids

EWTN This animated special explains the four conditions for fulfilling the Five First Saturdays devotion of reparation to the Immaculate Heart of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

SUNDAY, Sept. 4, 7pm

Beatification of Pope John Paul I

EWTN Pope John Paul I (Albino Luciani, born in 1912) reigned for 33 days in 1978. Pope Francis is to preside at the Vatican Mass.

TUESDAY, Sept. 6, 10:30am

Called and Chosen: Father Vincent R. Capodanno

EWTN Discover a heart “Called and Chosen” to be a priest, missionary and Marine chaplain.

FRIDAY, Sept. 9, 2 and 10pm

Life on the Rock

EWTN Texan dads describe their The Rome Boys podcast and YouTube evangelizing show.