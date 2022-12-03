Watch EWTN Programs Celebrating Our Lady
TV PICKS: 12.04.22
SUNDAY, Dec. 4, 3pm
The Way of St. Ignatius
EWTN A priest accompanies four pilgrims along the route St. Ignatius took from Loyola to Manresa in 1522.
SUNDAY, Dec. 4, 8pm
Christmas Cookie Challenge
FOOD NETWORK Five cookie bakers compete for top honors.
THURSDAY, Dec. 8
Feast of the Immaculate Conception
EWTN At 6am, live, Pope Francis will pray the Angelus in St. Peter’s Square. At 8am is Daily Mass from EWTN (re-airs 6:45pm). At 10am, live, Pope Francis is to preside at the Homage to the Immaculate Conception before Our Lady’s statue in Rome’s Piazza di Spagna. At noon is the Solemn Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception (re-airs midnight).
SATURDAY, Dec. 10, 4pm, 6pm
Romantic Twin Bill
TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Based on Miklós László’s 1937 play Parfumerie, these films portray co-workers who irritate each other in person but enchant each other as pen pals.
At 4pm, In the Good Old Summertime, from 1949, stars Judy Garland and Van Johnson. At 6pm, The Shop Around the Corner, from 1940, stars James Stewart and Margaret Sullavan.
MONDAY, Dec. 12
Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe
EWTN At 1:30am, the 2010 Mexican drama 1531: A Story That Is Not Finished Yet tells the true story of Our Lady of Guadalupe. At noon, Los Angeles Archbishop José Gomez will celebrate Holy Mass on the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe (re-airs midnight).
MONDAY, Dec. 12, 8pm
Witness to Providence: The Annual Mother Angelica Award
EWTN This award will go to someone who displays Mother Angelica’s love of Jesus and her spirit of evangelization. (Re-airs 4:30am and 11:30am Tuesday, 11:30pm Wednesday and 10:30am Friday.)
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 14, 10:15am
Boys Town
TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES This 1938 drama won Spencer Tracy a “Best Actor” Oscar for playing Father Edward Flanagan, the beloved Irish-born founder of the pioneering Boys Town orphanage. Mickey Rooney and Bobs Watson also star. Advisory: Some intense scenes.
THURSDAY, Dec. 15, 10:30am
From the Heart, With Mother Angelica
EWTN In this episode, “The Gift of Aloneness With Jesus,” Mother explains how aloneness can bring us closer to God. (Re-airs 5am Saturday.)
Upcoming
SUNDAY, Dec. 18
Christmas Shows
EWTN Some shows today are Christmas Matins From Bavaria at 6:30am; The EWTN Family Christmas Special at 1:30pm; Carols by Candlelight From Knock Shrine at 3pm; Venerable Archbishop Fulton Sheen’s Life Is Worth Living (“The True Meaning of Christmas”) at 5:30pm; Keep Christ in Christmas: A Catholics Come Home Special Presentation at 8:30pm; and EWTN’s Vatican Report Christmas Special at 11pm.
