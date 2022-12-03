Watch EWTN Programs Celebrating Our Lady

SUNDAY, Dec. 4, 3pm

The Way of St. Ignatius

EWTN A priest accompanies four pilgrims along the route St. Ignatius took from Loyola to Manresa in 1522.

SUNDAY, Dec. 4, 8pm

Christmas Cookie Challenge

FOOD NETWORK Five cookie bakers compete for top honors.

THURSDAY, Dec. 8

Feast of the Immaculate Conception

EWTN At 6am, live, Pope Francis will pray the Angelus in St. Peter’s Square. At 8am is Daily Mass from EWTN (re-airs 6:45pm). At 10am, live, Pope Francis is to preside at the Homage to the Immaculate Conception before Our Lady’s statue in Rome’s Piazza di Spagna. At noon is the Solemn Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception (re-airs midnight).

SATURDAY, Dec. 10, 4pm, 6pm

Romantic Twin Bill

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Based on Miklós László’s 1937 play Parfumerie, these films portray co-workers who irritate each other in person but enchant each other as pen pals.

At 4pm, In the Good Old Summertime, from 1949, stars Judy Garland and Van Johnson. At 6pm, The Shop Around the Corner, from 1940, stars James Stewart and Margaret Sullavan.

MONDAY, Dec. 12

Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe

EWTN At 1:30am, the 2010 Mexican drama 1531: A Story That Is Not Finished Yet tells the true story of Our Lady of Guadalupe. At noon, Los Angeles Archbishop José Gomez will celebrate Holy Mass on the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe (re-airs midnight).

MONDAY, Dec. 12, 8pm

Witness to Providence: The Annual Mother Angelica Award

EWTN This award will go to someone who displays Mother Angelica’s love of Jesus and her spirit of evangelization. (Re-airs 4:30am and 11:30am Tuesday, 11:30pm Wednesday and 10:30am Friday.)

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 14, 10:15am

Boys Town

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES This 1938 drama won Spencer Tracy a “Best Actor” Oscar for playing Father Edward Flanagan, the beloved Irish-born founder of the pioneering Boys Town orphanage. Mickey Rooney and Bobs Watson also star. Advisory: Some intense scenes.

THURSDAY, Dec. 15, 10:30am

From the Heart, With Mother Angelica

EWTN In this episode, “The Gift of Aloneness With Jesus,” Mother explains how aloneness can bring us closer to God. (Re-airs 5am Saturday.)

Upcoming

SUNDAY, Dec. 18

Christmas Shows

EWTN Some shows today are Christmas Matins From Bavaria at 6:30am; The EWTN Family Christmas Special at 1:30pm; Carols by Candlelight From Knock Shrine at 3pm; Venerable Archbishop Fulton Sheen’s Life Is Worth Living (“The True Meaning of Christmas”) at 5:30pm; Keep Christ in Christmas: A Catholics Come Home Special Presentation at 8:30pm; and EWTN’s Vatican Report Christmas Special at 11pm.