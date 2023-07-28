Watch EWTN Coverage of WYD Lisbon 2023

MONDAY, July 31, 6am

Francis of Assisi

FXM Bradford Dillman is St. Francis and the future Mother Dolores Hart is St. Clare in this 1961 drama directed by Michael Curtiz and based on Louis de Wohl’s 1958 novel, The Joyful Beggar.

TUESDAY-THURSDAY, Aug. 1-3, live

Knights of Columbus 141st Supreme Convention

EWTN At 9am Tuesday is the Opening Mass, followed at 1pm by the Opening Session and at 6:30pm by the States Dinner. At 9am Wednesday is the Convention Mass. At 8am Thursday is the Mass in Memory of All Deceased Knights of Columbus.

TUESDAY-SUNDAY, Aug. 1-6

XXXVII World Youth Day

EWTN “Mary arose and went with haste” (Luke 1:39) is the theme of this 37th World Youth Day in Lisbon, Portugal. On Tuesday, an EWTN World Youth Day Preview Show at 3pm (re-airs 10pm) will precede the World Youth Day Opening Mass at 4pm (re-airs 11pm) in Lisbon. At 4am Wednesday, EWTN’s World Youth Day: Portugal provides an hour of coverage. Pope Francis will arrive in Lisbon, meet with the president, officials and the prime minister and preside at vespers in the Jerónimos Monastery.

At 11:30am Thursday (re-airs 11pm), World Youth Day: Portugal will offer three hours of coverage. The Pope will meet with students at the Catholic University of Portugal, visit Scholas Occurrentes students in Cascais and, back in Lisbon, attend a welcome ceremony in Eduardo VII Park. On Friday, the Pope will hear confessions in Empire Square, meet with charity workers at the Serafina Parochial Center, lunch with young people at the Apostolic Nunciature and preside at Stations of the Cross (12:30pm; re-airs 10:30pm) in Eduardo VII Park.

On Saturday, World Youth Day: Portugal will offer more than two hours of coverage at 4am and four more hours at 2pm (re-airs 10pm). The Pope will fly to Fatima, where he will pray the Rosary for peace with ill young people at the Chapel of Apparitions of the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima. Back in Lisbon, he will visit his fellow Jesuits at St. John de Britto College and hold a vigil with young people at Parque Tejo. On Sunday, he will celebrate the Holy Mass for World Youth Day (3am; re-airs 5pm) at Parque Tejo, meet with WYD volunteers (11am) and say goodbye.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 2, 8pm

Nature: Animals with Cameras: Australia

PBS Camera-wearing koalas, kangaroos and fruit bats unknowingly reveal their secrets.

Upcoming

SUNDAY, Aug. 13, 6pm

Into the Breach

EWTN “Masculinity, Brotherhood and Leadership” is the topic of this episode of a Knights of Columbus series based on Bishop Thomas Olmsted’s 2015 message to men, “Into the Breach.”