At Novendiales Mass, Pope Francis Hailed for ‘Unwavering Confidence’ in Women Religious

At the eighth Novendiales Mass on Saturday, celebrated by Cardinal Ángel Fernández Artime, former prefect of the Dicastery for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life, Pope Francis was hailed as a “humble and compassionate pastor,” one who maintained “unwavering confidence in the vocation of women religious.”

Sister Mary Barron, the president of the International Union of Superiors General, said that the late Pope “invited us out into the world and among all of God's creation to heal and accompany those most in need.”

Francis “reminded us again and again of the importance of embracing our frailty not as a limitation but as a source of grace,” she said.

Pope Francis appointed Sister Mary — the superior general of the Congregation of the Sisters of Our Lady of the Apostles — to the Dicastery for Evangelization last year. She said on Saturday that the Pope “urged us women religious to lower ourselves in service as Christ lowered himself to wash the feet of his disciples.”

“He inspired us to bring hope and healing to the darkest corners of the world, to bring a friendly smile with a helping hand and a heart filled with the love of Jesus,” she said.

Sister Mary praised Francis’ “unwavering confidence” in women religious.

“You recognized our contribution as builders of communion, as custodians of the warmth and maternal tenderness of the Church, and reminded us that our presence is indispensable,” she said.

“We give thanks for your heart as a pastor, for your vision and for the deep trust you have placed in consecrated women,” she said.

“We promise to carry out the mission you have entrusted to us and to be the caress of our loving Creator God, especially toward those who suffer.”

