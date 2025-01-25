Support the register

Watch on EWTN: The Re-Air of the 2025 March for Life and More

TV PICKS 01.26.25

March for Life 2025
March for Life 2025 (photo: Migi Fabara/EWTN News)
Daniel J. Engler Arts & Entertainment

SUNDAY, Jan. 26, 10 a.m.

 

52nd-Annual March for Life

EWTN With the theme “Every Life: Why We March,” this year’s marchers in Washington, D.C., bade farewell to president Jeanne Mancini, welcomed new president Jennie Bradley Lichter and defended babies, moms and the right to life. This re-air of Jan. 24’s march runs till 4 p.m.

 

SUNDAY, Jan. 26, 10 p.m.

 

Vulnerable: The Euthanasia Deception

EWTN Using the example of Belgium, this 2016 documentary cites case studies to show that legalizing euthanasia and “assisted suicide” creates a slippery slope that more and more makes vulnerable people the targets and victims of the culture of death.

 

MONDAY, Jan. 27, 5:30 p.m., 2:30 a.m.

 

Unplanned: The 40 Days for Life Story

EWTN This documentary about the making of the 2019 drama Unplanned interviews actual pro-lifers depicted in the film, which is based on the true story of Abby Johnson. After leaving her job at a Planned Parenthood abortion business in 2009, she became a pro-life leader and in 2012 converted to Catholicism with her husband. TV-PG for highly intense scenes.

 

SUNDAY, Feb. 2, 7 p.m.

 

Holy Mass with Religious on the Feast of the Presentation of the Lord

EWTN On this Candlemas Day and the 29th World Day of Prayer for Consecrated Life, Pope Francis will bless candles and celebrate Mass for those in religious life and those who are discerning their calling.

 

MONDAY, Feb. 3, 4 p.m.

 

Brigadoon

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES In this 1954 Lerner and Loewe fantasy musical, two Americans visiting Scotland encounter Brigadoon, a village that appears for one day every 100 years — and one of them falls in love. Cyd Charisse, Gene Kelly, Van Johnson and Barry Jones star.

 

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 5, 10:30 a.m.

 

Mother Angelica Live Classics

EWTN Mother Angelica reminds us that to see life clearly and discover the hand of God in everything, we must pray to see not only with our eyes but also with our hearts.

 

Upcoming

 

SUNDAY, Feb. 9, 4:30 a.m.

 

Mrs. Miniver

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Based on a same-named character developed by writer Jan Struther, this beloved 1942 drama portrays an English family’s reliance on God during the early days of World War II. Greer Garson, Walter Pidgeon, Teresa Wright and Dame May Whitty star.

 

Upcoming

SUNDAY, Feb. 9, 2 p.m.

 

Puppy Bowl XXI

ANIMAL PLANET This family-oriented alternative to today’s pro-football Super Bowl features a cheery “game” of 100 dogs romping in a miniature stadium and a “Kitty Halftime Show,” all to encourage shelter and rescue groups and adoption of our four-legged pals. Pre-taped.

Daniel J. Engler

Daniel J. Engler Register correspondent Dan Engler writes from Santa Barbara, California.

