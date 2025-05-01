2 Priests ‘Elected’ As Catholic Bishops in China After Death of Pope Francis

As the Catholic Church continues through a period of interregnum between the reign of popes, Chinese authorities have made moves to assert the Church in China’s autonomy from Rome by unilaterally “electing” two bishops — including in a diocese already led by a Vatican-appointed bishop.

On April 28, Father Wu Jianlin, vicar general of Shanghai, was chosen to be the city’s new auxiliary bishop by an assembly of local priests. The following day, Father Li Jianlin was “elected” bishop of the Diocese of Xinxiang.

As of Thursday afternoon there have been no reports that either priest has been installed as a bishop.

Both appointments come during a sede vacante — the period when the Apotolic See is vacant following the death of Pope Francis on April 21 — a time during which the Holy See is unable to ratify episcopal nominations. A conclave to elect the next pope is scheduled to begin May 7.

These appointments in China will present the new pope with an early diplomatic challenge.

The appointment in Xinxiang is particularly contentious. The Vatican already recognizes Bishop Joseph Zhang Weizhu as the legitimate bishop of the diocese. Appointed clandestinely by Pope John Paul II in 1991, Zhang has spent decades ministering without state approval and has been arrested multiple times.

He was detained most recently in 2021 while recovering from cancer surgery and remains in custody without trial, according to a 2024 report by the Hudson Institute.

Father Li Jianlin, the diocese’s bishop-elect in the eyes of Beijing, has a history of alignment with the Communist Party. In 2018 he cosigned a directive enforcing a ban on minors attending Mass in Henan province. His appointment is viewed by observers as an overt challenge to Vatican authority, particularly given the presence of a sitting bishop already appointed by Rome.

The move underscores the fragile and often opaque relationship between the Vatican and Beijing. A 2018 provisional agreement between the two sides, renewed most recently in October 2024, is intended to regulate the appointment of bishops in China through a joint process.

While the terms of the agreement have never been publicly disclosed, Asia News reported that even under the Vatican-China agreement, Beijing usually presented a single candidate to the Vatican chosen by assemblies of the clergy affiliated by the Chinese Patriotic Catholic Association, which the pope could then approve or not.

In recent years, Vatican officials have acknowledged that Beijing has violated the agreement on multiple occasions.

Bishop Shen Bin, installed by Chinese authorities in Shanghai in 2023 without Vatican approval, was later recognized by Pope Francis “for the good of the diocese” — a concession that sparked controversy. Wu’s appointment this week as Shen’s auxiliary appears to consolidate Shen’s power in Shanghai.

The Vatican came under criticism during Francis’ pontificate for what some see as a muted response to China’s human rights abuses, including the internment of Uyghur Muslims and the imprisonment of Catholic pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai in Hong Kong.

Human rights groups have also documented ongoing persecution of underground Catholic clergy, with seven bishops currently detained without trial.

On May 1, new restrictions from China’s United Front came into force banning foreign clergy from presiding over religious activities for Chinese people without the invitation of the Chinese government, severely limiting foreign missionary activity in the country.

Meanwhile, state-sanctioned Catholic institutions in China offered little acknowledgement of Pope Francis’ death.

The Patriotic Catholic Association mentioned it in passing on its website, while greater prominence was given to the 76th anniversary of the communist victory in Nanjing. On April 23, Catholics in Nanjing gathered to honor fallen People’s Liberation Army soldiers, with no mention of the late pontiff at the event, according to the blog Bitter Winter.

As the conclave approaches, how the new pope navigates the challenging relationship with Beijing — and responds to episcopal appointments made without Rome — will likely define the next phase of Vatican diplomacy with China.