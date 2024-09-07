To Watch: Pope in Asia and Oceania and the International Eucharistic Congress

All Times Eastern

SUNDAY, Sept. 8, 10 a.m.

EWTN Bookmark

EWTN Mary Claire Kendall tells host Doug Keck about the new edition of her Oasis: Conversion Stories of Hollywood Legends, which profiles 12 stars, including Susan Hayward, Gary Cooper, Lana Turner and John Wayne. (Re-airs 5 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday, 11:30 p.m. Saturday.)

SUNDAY-FRIDAY, Sept. 8-13

Apostolic Journey to Asia and Oceania

EWTN On Sunday and Monday, Pope Francis will visit Papua New Guinea, saying Mass in Port Moresby and meeting missionaries and addressing Catholics in Vanimo. In Dili in 97%-Catholic Timor-Leste (formerly East Timor) on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, the Pope will speak, meet and say Mass. In Singapore on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, he will say Mass, deliver addresses, meet young, elderly and ill people and then fly home to Rome.

SUNDAY-SUNDAY, Sept. 8-15, live

53rd International Eucharistic Congress

EWTN “Fraternity to Heal the World” is the motto of this quadrennial meeting, held this year in Quito to mark the 150th anniversary of Ecuador’s 1874 consecration to the Sacred Heart of Jesus. EWTN will air the opening and closing Masses, plus processions and sessions.

SUNDAY, Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m.

Saints vs. Scoundrels: Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen vs. Saul Alinsky, Part I

EWTN Father of community organizing Saul Alinsky takes on Catholic bellwether Archbishop Fulton Sheen in this battle of competing philosophies between two giants who spoke passionately for their time. Part II airs Sept. 15, also at 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, Sept. 10, 9:30 a.m.

Living Right With Dr. Ray

EWTN In this new episode, “Keeping Them Catholic,” young priests with a thriving college ministry tell Dr. Ray their secrets for keeping students faithful to Jesus and his Church. (Re-airs 10 p.m. Saturday.)

TUESDAY, Sept. 10, 9 p.m., live

The ABC News Presidential Debate

ABC Former president Donald Trump (Republican) and Vice President Kamala Harris (Democrat) will face off in Philadelphia. David Muir and Linsey Davis will be the moderators.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 11, 8 p.m.

Big Bend: The Wild Frontier of Texas

PBS Myriad wildlife species and rugged, spectacular mountain and desert vistas abound in remote Big Bend National Park along the Rio Grande in southwest Texas.

SATURDAY, Sept. 15, 10:05 p.m., 2:06 a.m.

The Food That Built America

HISTORY This episode, “When Food Freezes Over,” charts four entrepreneurs’ paths to developing frozen food tech that changed American families’ dining preferences. TV-PG.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY, Sept. 21-22

EWTN Family Celebration 2024

EWTN On Saturday at 9 a.m. is the Opening Session, followed by Marian Father Chris Alar at 9:30 a.m., Register contributor Father Raymond de Souza at 10:15 a.m., EWTN Women of Grace host Johnnette Williams at 5 p.m. and Family Talk at 5:45pm. On Sunday at 3 p.m. will be the Live Show.

Upcoming

MONDAY, Sept. 23, 11 p.m.

Solemn Mass in Honor of St. Padre Pio

EWTN This Mass is at Padre Pio’s shrine in San Giovanni Rotondo, Apulia, Italy.