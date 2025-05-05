Conclave 2025: A Prayer as the Cardinals Gather to Elect the Next Pope

As the cardinals gather in conclave, we as a Church pray ...

Holy Spirit, enlighten the Church at this time, especially all the cardinals you call to take part in the conclave. Grant them wisdom and holiness so that all may cooperate with your inspiration and guidance to elect the next Vicar of Christ, your chosen servant. Through Christ our Lord. Amen.

The Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word (MFVA) were founded in 1987 by Mother Angelica (foundress of EWTN) and have a primary apostolate to communicate the truth and beauty of the Catholic faith through word and example. The friars provide generously for the spiritual and sacramental needs of the Eternal Word Television Network, the Poor Clare nuns and the Christian faithful.