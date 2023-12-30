Pray With the Pope on New Year’s Eve and the Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God

SUNDAY, Dec. 31

Remembering Benedict XVI: Life, Teaching, Legacy

EWTN At 6:30 and 9:30 a.m. and 4 and 6 p.m., experts recall the late Pope and salute him — and at noon in St. Peter’s Basilica, Archbishop Georg Gänswein will celebrate Mass in remembrance of him.

SUNDAY, Dec. 31

New Year’s Eve

EWTN At 1:30 p.m., live, Pope Francis is to preside at the Vespers of Thanksgiving and Te Deum in St. Peter’s. At 10 p.m., The Catholic University of America’s Christmas Concert re-airs. At midnight, live, is the Solemn Mass of Reparation in atonement for our sins of the past year celebrated in Irondale, Alabama. (Re-airs 8 a.m. Monday.)

MONDAY, Jan. 1

Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God

EWTN At 4 a.m., live, Pope Francis will celebrate Mass for the Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God. (Re-airs 6:30 p.m.) Re-airing at 8 a.m. and midnight is the New Year’s Eve Solemn Mass of Reparation From EWTN.

MONDAY, Jan. 1, 8 p.m.

Great Performances: From Vienna: The New Year’s Celebration 2024

PBS In the Golden Hall of Vienna’s Musikverein, the Vienna Philharmonic under guest conductor Christian Thielemann will perform waltzes and polkas by Johann Strauss II, Josef Strauss and Eduard Strauss, as well as works by Bruckner, Lumbye, Ziehrer and Joseph Hellmesberger Jr. (Re-airs 9:30 p.m.)

MONDAY, Jan. 1, 11 a.m., live

135th Rose Parade

ABC, NBC, RFDTV, UNIVISION With the theme “Celebrating a World of Music: The Universal Language,” this venerable parade follows along Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena, California.

THURSDAY, Jan. 4, 1:30 p.m., live

Holy Mass in Honor of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

EWTN “Afflictions are the steps to heaven,” said Mother Seton (1774-1821). A convert, she founded the Sisters of Charity of St. Joseph and the first Catholic girls’ school in the United States. This Mass will take place at her National Shrine in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

SATURDAY, Jan. 6, live

The Epiphany of the Lord

EWTN At 4 a.m. Pope Francis will celebrate the Solemn Mass of the Epiphany of the Lord in St. Peter’s. (Re-airs 6 p.m.) At 8 a.m. is Daily Mass from Irondale. (Re-airs noon and midnight.)

THURSDAY, Jan. 11, 12:30 a.m.

On the Waterfront

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES In this 1954 drama, a tough-as-nails priest puts Catholic social teaching into practice as he defends dockworkers and inspires them to resist mobsters. Marlon Brando, Eva Marie Saint, Karl Malden and Lee J. Cobb star. TV-PG.

Upcoming

MONDAY, Jan. 15, 5:30 p.m.

Making Abortion Rare

EWTN Theresa Burke and David Reardon, experts in post-abortion counseling, strategize about how to make abortions unthinkable as well as illegal. TV-PG.