Pray the Stations of the Cross With EWTN

EWTN will air the meditations composed by St. Alphonsus Liguori for the Way of the Cross.

FRIDAYS, April 1, 7am; April 8, 2:30pm

Stations of the Cross

EWTN “My Jesus, it was not Pilate, no, it was my sins that condemned you to die.” St. Alphonsus Liguori (1696-1787) composed the meditations for these beloved Way of the Cross.

SUNDAY, April 3, 5pm

The Church Universal

EWTN Marion Mulhall of Dublin recounts founding the Worldpriest Global Apostolate. The group’s Annual Global Rosary Relay for the Sanctification of Priests circles the world with successive decades of the Rosary on June 24, the Solemnity of the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

SUNDAY, April 3, 10:45pm

The Man Who Knew Too Much

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES In this 1956 suspense drama from Alfred Hitchcock, an American couple (James Stewart and Doris Day) visiting London must save their son (Christopher Olsen) from kidnappers engaged in an assassination plot. A-I, TV-PG.

MONDAY, April 4, 8am

Friendly Persuasion

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES William Wyler directed this 1956 Civil War drama about a Quaker family in southern Indiana who are severely tested when the conflict reaches their area. Gary Cooper, Dorothy McGuire, Anthony Perkins, Richard Eyer and Phyllis Love star.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY, April 4-6, 5:30pm, 2:30am

The Divine Plan Revisited, Part 1

EWTN This series recaps the 2019 documentary The Divine Plan, which chronicled the friendship and cooperation between Pope St. John Paul II and President Ronald Reagan. In the 1980s the two teamed up to topple Soviet communism, end the Cold War and bring liberty to hundreds of millions of oppressed people in Russia and Eastern Europe. TV-PG.

WEDNESDAY, April 6, 9pm

Nova: Determined: Fighting Alzheimer’s

PBS Three women thought to be Alzheimer’s-prone enter a study aimed at finding out how to prevent the onset of the condition.

FRIDAY, April 8, 5:30pm, 2:30am

From the Visible to the Invisible: The Holy Mass

EWTN In this 2013 documentary, Cardinal Antonio Cañizares Llovera, then the prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments, explains the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass.

SATURDAY, April 9, 2pm

Lenten Parish Mission

EWTN “Penance: The Forgotten Sacrament” is the topic presented by Fathers of Mercy Father William Casey, who urges each of us to repent, to resolve and to make good confessions.

UPCOMING

SUNDAY, April 10, live

Palm Sunday

EWTN At 4am Pope Francis will celebrate the Solemn Mass of Palm Sunday, with the Angelus live afterwards. (Re-airs 7pm.) At 8am will be Palm Sunday Mass with the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word. (Re-airs midnight.) At noon is the Solemn Mass of Palm Sunday in the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C.