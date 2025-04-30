Cardinal on Fifth Day of Novendiales Says Pope Should Be Servant Leader

Cardinal Leonardo Sandri also pointed out that the next pope will be entrusted with fulfilling Pope Francis’ vision for the rest of the 2025 Jubilee of Hope.

Cardinal Leonardo Sandri on Wednesday recalled one of the traditional titles for the pope, the “Servant of the Servants of God,” and emphasized the papal roles of service and confirming Catholics in the faith.

In several days, Cardinal Sandri said, the cardinal protodeacon will announce to the Church and the world the “‘gaudium magnum’ (‘great joy’) of having a new pope.”

“It is from the Paschal experience of Christ,” he continued, “that the ministry of the successor of Peter finds meaning, called at all times to live out the words just heard in the Gospel: ‘And you, once converted, confirm your brothers.’”

Cardinal Sandri celebrated Mass for the College of Cardinals and the Papal Chapel (members of the Papal House) in St. Peter’s Basilica for the fifth day of the Novendiales, the nine days of mourning for Pope Francis, which include daily Masses for the repose of his soul.

Cardinals participate in the fifth Novendiales Mass for Pope Francis on April 30, 2025, in St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican. | Daniel Ibañez/CNA

Cardinal Sandri is vice dean of the College of Cardinals. At 81 years of age, he is not a cardinal-elector and thus will not participate in the conclave beginning May 7, but he is attending pre-conclave meetings with the rest of the cardinals in Rome.

In his homily at Mass, Cardinal Sandri said: “Today it is the cardinal fathers who are called to participate in the Novendiales, almost a central stage of this ecclesial journey, huddling together in prayer as a collegium and entrusting to the Lord the one whose first collaborators and advisers they have been, or at least have sought to be, in the Roman Curia as well as in dioceses throughout the world.”

According to the Argentinian cardinal, just as Pope Francis exemplified the title of “servant” in many ways during his pontificate, the cardinals, too, are “called to serve, witnessing to the Gospel usque ad effusionem sanguinis (‘even to the shedding of blood’), as we swore on the day of the creation of cardinals and is signified by the red we wear, offering ourselves, collegially and as individuals, as the first collaborators of the successor of the blessed apostle Peter.”

Cardinal Sandri also pointed out that the next pope will be entrusted with fulfilling Pope Francis’ vision for the rest of the 2025 Jubilee of Hope, which has continued in a modified way during the time of the sede vacante and which points to an upcoming, important anniversary for the life of the Church: the 2,000-year anniversary of redemption through Christ’s passion, death and resurrection in 2033.