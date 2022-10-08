Learn More About Blessed Carlo Acutis

SUNDAY, Oct. 9, 2:30pm

Faith Along the Road

EWTN The Blessed Virgin Mary’s appearances to Adele Brise in 1859 near present-day Champion, Wisconsin, to ask her to teach children the Faith, led to the building of the National Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help and to Wisconsinites’ creation of roadside shrines.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 12, 8pm

Rivers of Life: Yukon

PBS The Yukon River runs 1,982 miles from British Columbia through the Yukon Territory and into Alaska. This new documentary pictures its wildlife and scenery and follows its seasons.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY, Oct. 12-13

Our Lady of Fatima

EWTN On Wednesday: In Saints and Heroes at 4pm, the 30-minute story The Day the Sun Danced tells about Fatima in vivid animation. Live at 4:30pm is the International Rosary and Candlelight Procession from the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima. On Thursday: Live at 5am is Holy Mass in Honor of Our Lady of Fatima at the shrine (re-airs 3pm). Live at 10am is the Worldwide Children’s Holy Hour with Adoration and the Rosary.

SATURDAY, Oct. 15, 6:30pm

EWTN Great Britain on Location

EWTN Novelist and writer Fiorella Nash, a researcher with Britain’s Society for the Protection of Unborn Children, details how anti-life, anti-family radical feminism betrays women.

TUESDAY-FRIDAY, Oct. 18-21, 5:30pm

The Divine Plan Revisited

EWTN Believing God had a special plan for each of them, Pope St. John Paul II and President Ronald Reagan teamed up in the 1980s against atheistic Soviet Communism. Their efforts ended up freeing hundreds of millions of people held captive behind the Iron Curtain. TV-PG.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 19, 8pm

Nature: Running With the Beest

PBS This new documentary depicts the annual migration of a million-plus wildebeest in East Africa as they seek fresh grass.

FRIDAY, Oct. 21, 6pm

Knute Rockne All American

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES This 1940 classic portrays Coach Knute Rockne, who made the University of Notre Dame’s Fighting Irish football team into a beloved American institution with great players such as back George Gipp. Pat O’Brien, Ronald Reagan and Donald Crisp star.

SATURDAY, Oct. 22, 2pm

My Highway to Heaven: Carlo Acutis and the Eucharist

EWTN Blessed Carlo Acutis (1991-2016) said, “To be always united with Jesus, this is my life program.” In his short but immensely fruitful life he created a website to document Eucharistic miracles throughout history.

Upcoming

MONDAY, Oct. 24, 5:30pm, 2:30am

Transgender Movement: What Catholics Need to Know

EWTN Policy expert Mary Rice Hasson and Ethics and Public Policy Center President Ryan Anderson explain how transgender forces have become so powerful. TV-PG.