EWTN to Feature Progams Honoring Our Lady of Fatima

SUNDAY, May 7, 11:30pm, 5:30am

Catholic View for Women

EWTN Fran and Rich Walden of World Marriage Encounter in the Archdiocese of Detroit discuss the vocation of marriage and their large annual marriage event.

MONDAY, May 8, 8am

Angels in the Outfield

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Based on a story by Jesuit Father Richard Grady under the pseudonym Richard Conlin, this 1951 comedy blends a love story, a baseball pennant race and an orphan’s faith and innocence into a happy-ending tale of reform and redemption. Donna Corcoran, Paul Douglas and Janet Leigh star; cameos by Baseball Hall of Famers.

WEDNESDAY, May 10, 9pm

Nova: Into the Megavolcano

PBS In the South Pacific island-group nation of Tonga on January 15, 2022, the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai underwater volcano erupted with an enormous blast that sent an ash and water cloud 36 miles up, caused a tsunami and sent shockwaves around the globe. In this documentary, scientists study everything that happened.

Thursday, May 11, 10:30am, live

National Mass and March for Life Canada

EWTN “Stand Firm,” from Ephesians 6:14, is the motto of this year’s march and rally at Parliament Hill in Canada’s capital, Ottawa, Ontario. At 10:30am, live, Ottawa-Cornwall Archbishop Marcel Damphousse will say the National Mass for Life in Notre-Dame Cathedral-Basilica. Starting at 11:30am, live, is EWTN’s four-hour coverage of the National March for Life.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY, May 12-13, live

Our Lady of Fatima

EWTN At 4:30pm Friday will be the Rosary and Candlelight Procession From the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima in Fatima, Portugal. At 5am Saturday will be Holy Mass in Honor of Our Lady of Fatima and the farewell procession. (Re-airs 5pm.)

SATURDAY, May 13, 3pm

Marian Procession of the 63rd Annual International Military Pilgrimage

EWTN In this candlelight procession in Lourdes, military personnel from dozens of lands unite to salute Our Blessed Mother and to experience camaraderie, solace and healing from wounds physical, moral and emotional that they suffered during their service.

SUNDAY, May 14, 4:30pm

Savoring Our Faith: Mother’s Day

EWTN Father Leo Patalinghug honors moms through nourishment for palates and souls alike.

SATURDAY, May 20, 4:30pm

Preakness Stakes

NBC Post time will be around 6:50pm for this 148th running of thoroughbred horse racing’s Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

Upcoming

MONDAY, May 22, 5:30pm

Catholic Action Insight: Religious Liberty Under Attack

EWTN Attorney Charles LiMandri and Thomas McKenna analyze the true meaning of the First Amendment, the real intent of America’s Founders and today’s very real threats to Catholics and all Americans.