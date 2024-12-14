To Watch: Christmas Shows on EWTN — Plus, When ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ Will Air

SUNDAY, Dec. 15, 7:50 a.m.

Litany of the Blessed Sacrament

EWTN Pray from the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Hanceville, Alabama.

THURSDAY, Dec. 19, 8 a.m., live

25th Anniversary Mass of the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament

EWTN Cardinal Raymond Burke will celebrate Mass. (Re-airs 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 and 11:30 p.m.)

FRIDAY, Dec. 20

Christmas Shows

EWTN At 5:30 a.m., seminarians sing Christmas Matins From Bavaria. (Re-airs 5 p.m. Sunday.) At 10:30 a.m. is the Motor City Lyric Opera’s Amahl and the Night Visitors. (Re-airs 11 p.m. Monday.) At 1:30 p.m. is EWTN’s Vatican Report Christmas Special. (Re-airs 5 a.m. Sunday.) At 5 p.m. is Carols by Candlelight From Knock Shrine. (Re-airs 10 p.m. Sunday.) At 10:30 p.m. is In Concert: Sing Noel! (Re-airs 1:30 p.m. Sunday.)

SATURDAY, Dec. 21, 2 p.m.

The Catholic University of America Christmas Concert for Charity

EWTN CUA’s choir, orchestra and soloists perform in the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C. Recorded on Dec. 6.

SUNDAY, Dec. 22, 6 p.m.

EWTN Family Christmas Special

EWTN Father Joseph Mary Wolfe of the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word introduces this 12-carol concert from Hanceville. (Re-airs 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.)

MONDAY, Dec. 23, 5:30pm

Keep Christ in Christmas: A Catholics Come Home Special

EWTN Tom Peterson and friends show that Jesus is the Reason for the season.

TUESDAY, Dec. 24

Christmas Eve

EWTN At 9:30 a.m. is the Living Right With Dr. Ray Christmas show. Live: At 1 p.m. Pope Francis will celebrate Mass of the Nativity of Our Lord and Opening of the Holy Door in St. Peter’s Square. (Re-airs 4 a.m. Wednesday.) At 10 p.m. is Choral Meditations on the Nativity in the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, followed at 10:30 p.m. by the shrine’s Solemn Mass of Christmas Eve. At 1 a.m. is Midnight Mass From the Holy Land.

TUESDAY, Dec. 24, 8 p.m.

It’s a Wonderful Life

NBC James Stewart and Donna Reed star in this Frank Capra 1946 Christmas classic.

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 25, live

Christmas Day

EWTN At 6 a.m. Pope Francis is to deliver his Christmas Urbi et Orbi Message and Blessing “to the city of Rome and the world.” (Re-airs 3 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. today and 5 p.m. Sunday.) At 8 a.m. is the Solemn Mass of Christmas from the EWTN Chapel in Irondale, Alabama. (Re-airs 6:30 p.m. and midnight.) At noon is the Solemn Mass of Christmas Day from the National Shrine.

Upcoming

SUNDAY, Dec. 29, 3:30 a.m., live

Feast of the Holy Family

EWTN In Nazareth, Franciscan Father Francesco Patton, 168th custos of the Holy Land, will celebrate Mass in Latin and Arabic. (Re-airs 6:30 p.m.)