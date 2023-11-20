Support the register

Celebrate Christ the King

TV Picks 11.19.23

Above is an aerial view of the statue of Christ the King in Swiebodzin, Poland.
Daniel J. Engler Arts & Entertainment

SUNDAY, Nov. 19, 4 a.m., live

Holy Mass on the World Day of the Poor

EWTN Pope Francis will celebrate Mass on this annual day of observance. (Re-airs 7 p.m.)

 

THURSDAY, Nov. 23

Thanksgiving Day

NBC, TCM At noon on NBC is the National Dog Show, where some 200 breeds compete. On Turner Classic Movies, at 3 p.m., is the 1944 drama National Velvet

 

SUNDAY, Nov. 26, 5 a.m., live

Holy Mass on the Solemnity of Christ the King

EWTN Pope Francis celebrates Mass in St. Peter’s. (Re-airs 7 p.m.)

 

 

SUNDAY, Nov. 26, 6 p.m.

The Miracle Worker

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES This 1962 true-story drama tells of teacher Anne Sullivan and Helen Keller (1880-1968). TV-PG.

 

MONDAY-THURSDAY, Nov. 27-30, Dec. 1, 5:30 p.m.

Walking Through Time: Catholic London

EWTN Joanna Bogle chronicles England’s Catholic history. TV-PG.

 

Upcoming on EWTN: Advent reflections on Sundays, Dec. 3, 10, 17 and 24 at 11 p.m.

Daniel J. Engler

Daniel J. Engler Register correspondent Dan Engler writes from Santa Barbara, California.

