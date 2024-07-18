At 80, Cardinal O’Malley Remains a Beacon of Leadership in the Church

Amid the unprecedented rush of political and global news, the media largely missed a milestone in the life of one of America’s foremost religious leaders. Cardinal Seán Patrick O'Malley, the archbishop of Boston, turned 80 years old late last month. He’s now well past the typical age of retirement for bishops, yet he continues to advance Catholic teaching in a distinctly effective way. Cardinal O’Malley’s shepherding of his flock is worth dwelling on, not least because he shows that effective Church leaders shouldn’t be put out to pasture.

Cardinal O’Malley is perhaps best known today for being one of Pope Francis’ closest advisers. In 2013, the famously reform-minded Pope created the Council of Cardinals to advise him in his governance of the Church. Cardinal O’Malley was one of the first appointees, and 11 years later, he’s one of only two original members who remain. That fact alone testifies to his influence. Pope Francis has reshuffled his council numerous times, but through it, Cardinal O’Malley has stayed his trusted lieutenant.

And no wonder: The Capuchin cardinal embodies the care and conviction these times demand. Pope John Paul II appointed him as archbishop of Boston in 2003, in the wake of the archdiocese’s infamous sex-abuse scandal. The scandal was so far-reaching that his predecessor, Cardinal Bernard Law, resigned. At the time, it was widely believed that no one could possibly repair the damage. But Archbishop O’Malley, who was not then a cardinal, proved the doubters wrong.

Not long after his appointment, Archbishop O’Malley traveled to nine of the worst-affected parishes. At each one, he prostrated himself before the altar, begging God to forgive the Church’s sins. In the years that followed, he rebuilt trust with Boston’s Catholics, while listening to — and fighting for — the victims of abuse. From the start, Archbishop O’Malley showed his brother bishops how to combat that evil while comforting the afflicted.

His leadership on behalf of victims and the vulnerable is surely what led Pope Benedict to make him a cardinal in 2006. And in 2014, after Pope Francis appointed him as a top adviser, he took charge of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors — an office he held until reaching the mandatory retirement age of 80 for Vatican postings.

In these capacities, Cardinal O’Malley has been a powerful voice for global reform within the Church. And when the Vatican hasn’t made enough progress, the cardinal has been vocal about the need for action. For instance, in 2019, he pushed the Vatican to develop clear policies regarding bishops accused of abuse. As he told the media, he “personally expressed” to Pope Francis “the need to do something quickly” — a bold stand that many priests and bishops would surely be afraid to take. His willingness to speak bluntly — even about the Holy Father’s words and actions — may have led the Vatican to sideline Cardinal O’Malley in its 2019 summit on abuse. But Pope Francis continues to praise his leadership on this critical issue.

Regardless, age hasn’t dimmed Cardinal O’Malley’s commitment to compassion and justice. Last month, he effectively ordered the Vatican’s many offices not to display artwork by Father Marko Rupnik, a famous Catholic priest who is alleged to have abused multiple women. Some parts of the Church have defended the artwork, but Cardinal O’Malley pointed out that such actions “could imply either exoneration or a subtle defense” of abuse, while “indicat[ing] indifference to the pain and suffering of so many victims.” If only every Catholic leader was so clear and uncompromising about modeling the love of Christ.

At 80 years old, Cardinal O’Malley shows no signs of flagging, and while he offered his mandatory resignation as archbishop of Boston when he turned 75, Pope Francis personally requested that he stay on. The Pope knows that Cardinal O’Malley has much to contribute to the Church’s renewal, which is equally true of many other U.S. bishops. In Houston, for instance, Cardinal Daniel DiNardo turned 75 in May, while New York City’s Cardinal Timothy Dolan will reach that milestone this winter.

Like Cardinal O’Malley, they continue to lead their dioceses with distinction. The Church will be stronger if they are empowered to continue their faithful service, much as Cardinal O’Malley has continued his tireless witness to Christ.