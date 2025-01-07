Win Or Lose, Players Give Glory to Jesus During College Football playoffs

In the midst of fierce competition during the college football playoffs, a number of team leaders have made it clear that the glory of a national championship comes only second to their relationship with Jesus Christ.

“First and foremost I’ve got to thank my lord and savior Jesus Christ for giving me this opportunity to be on this stage, here in the Rose Bowl,” Ohio State University quarterback Will Howard told the media after the team’s stunning upset win against No. 1 University of Oregon on Jan. 1.

“A younger me would be in awe right now,” the graduate student said. “And I just got to take it all in and enjoy this with my boys and we got two more so we’re not done yet.”

The playoffs, which changed from a four-team to a 12-team bracket this year, run from Dec. 20 to Jan. 20.

Two semifinal games will be played on Jan. 9 and Jan. 10. The University of Notre Dame will face off against Pennsylvania State University on Thursday. The University of Texas at Austin will play Ohio State University on Friday.

‘Without him, I wouldn’t be here’

After defeating the University of Georgia on Jan. 2, Notre Dame’s quarterback Riley Leonard said: “First and foremost I want to thank my Lord and savior Jesus Christ.”

“Without him, I wouldn’t be here, and we wouldn’t be here as a whole group,” the senior told the media after the quarterfinal game.

Leonard called the fans “incredible,” adding that the team has more work to do to prepare for its semifinal matchup against Pennsylvania State University.

Leonard was asked about his team’s tough loss to unranked Northern Illinois University earlier in the season and Notre Dame’s subsequent undefeated run. At the time of the loss to Northern Illinois, Notre Dame was ranked No. 5.

“When you trust in the Lord, anything can happen,” he said. “This team fought every single week. That was the lowest of the low. But we had to trust beyond knowing. And we trusted this group and trusted our fans. Week in and week out we fought and it’s finally paying off.”

“Jesus bless,” he said.

In a Jan. 1 postgame press conference, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers was asked about his “clutch” performance that led to the team’s 39-31 double-overtime win against Arizona State University. Ewers threw two touchdown passes in overtime that ended in two 25-plus-yard touchdowns, which sealed the quarterfinal win for Texas.

“How do you stay so calm?” a reporter asked the junior quarterback.

“I think that we all stay calm,” he continued. “And for all of us to stay calm it kind of starts with me. And I just try to be that calm within the storm for all the guys. And I think that my relationship with Jesus has helped me in that specific way of knowing that no matter what happens, that he’s going to be there for me. He’s still going to love me.”

Senior defensive back Jahdae Barron was asked by a reporter about his thoughts on Ewers’ performance.

Barron spoke of a culture-building activity that the team did prior to the game where they wrote on cards.

Barron said he wrote that “Quinn is going to play fast and the reason he’s going to play fast is because of God the creator. He’s going to give all his worries, everything he has and doubt, and he’s just going to give it to [God], and it’s just going to allow him to play free.”

“And I think that’s what Quinn did,” Barron said. “When our backs were against the wall, he just kept fighting. He made some big-time plays in those three throws.”

Coach introduced him to Jesus

Following Boise State University’s 31-14 quarterfinal loss to Penn State on Dec. 31, Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said: “No matter what, win, lose, or draw, I’m going to always give Jesus the glory.”

“I’m so blessed to be the head coach here. And we do serve a champion. And I do know God never says ‘oops,’” he added at a postgame press conference with some of the players and media.

“As hard as tonight is as a competitor and as a coach, I do believe we learn and grow from everything. And the best is still to come for our team, for these players, our seniors,” he said.

“I told every single one of them in the locker room that. God has an amazing plan for your life. Never settle for less than that,” he said.

Senior defensive end Ahmed Hassanein from Cairo, Egypt, said at the press conference: “First I want to start off and say all glory to Jesus Christ. He is the true champion.”

Turning to his coach, Hassanein said: “Coach D., you changed my life.”

“You changed my life. I did not know God until I got to Boise State. And I serve a true champion. Jesus Christ is the only true God. He died and rose from the dead three days later. That’s the champion that I serve. Thank you Coach D. Like seriously, you changed my life,” he said.

Junior running back Ashton Jeanty, who fell just 27 yards short of breaking the NCAA all-time single-season rushing record, said: “First of all, all glory to God for bringing us this far, for helping us restore the order this year. We couldn’t have done it without him. Keeping God first is what got us here.”

“But this season has been a blessing,” he added. “God’s favor has been upon me and all my teammates all year. And I’m just thankful.”