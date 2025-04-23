Who Are the Many Popes Not Buried in the Vatican?

Various factors are at play when it comes to the decision of a burial place.

Pope Francis ordered that upon his death he would be buried in the Basilica Santa Maria Maggiore (Basilica of St. Mary Major). This basilica was very dear to him. Francis, however, will not be the only pope to be buried outside of the Vatican City State.

In the history of the Catholic Church, there have been 266 popes, and only about 30 of them have been buried outside of Rome.

About 90 popes are buried in St. Peter’s Basilica (21 in the Vatican grottoes), 22 in St. John the Lateran, seven in Santa Maria Maggiore, five in Santa Maria sopra Minerva (St. Mary of Minerva), five at the Basilica San Lorenzo fuori le mura (St. Lawrence Outside the Walls), three at St. Paul Outside the Walls, and one in the Basilica of the Twelve Holy Apostles.

Various factors are at play when it comes to the decision of a burial place. The chosen location may be a basilica the deceased pope is particularly fond of or one that is a symbolically important place.

Father Roberto Regoli, director of the Department of Church History at the Pontifical Gregorian University, stressed to CNA that “the tradition of burying popes in St. Peter’s does not date back to the beginning of Christianity. We know nothing about the burials of the first two centuries.”

Father Regoli pointed out that “the first popes up to the fifth century are buried in the catacombs or some surface monuments. Leo I the Great is the first pope buried in St. Peter’s. From that period on, we have burials scattered throughout the churches of Rome, and then from the end of the fifth century until the 10th century, burials mainly at St. Peter’s.”

Who are the popes not buried at the Vatican?

Several popes have chosen Roman basilicas for their burial spot. The last was Leo XIII in 1903, who wanted his tomb in the Basilica of St. John Lateran. Pope Francis has also instead arranged for his tomb to be in another basilica — the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore.

Pope Francis chose Santa Maria Maggiore because he had a special connection with the basilica. He prayed before the icon of the “Salus Populi Romani” before and after each apostolic journey. He went there on the first day of his pontificate. The pope — a Jesuit — was tied to this basilica because it was there that St. Ignatius of Loyola, the founder of the Jesuits, celebrated his first Mass.

Pope Francis will not be the first pope to be buried in Santa Maria Maggiore, however. The basilica contains the tombs of Honorius III, Nicholas IV, St. Pius V, Sixtus V, Paul V, Clement VIII, and Clement IX.

The tradition of burying popes in St. Peter’s Basilica dates to the fourth century. The Vatican Grottoes and St. Peter’s Basilica house the remains of 90 pontiffs.

St. John Lateran is the cathedral of the pope of Rome. It is no surprise that many popes have wanted to be buried there. As noted, the last to be laid to rest there was Leo XIII in 1903, but he is not the only one. The basilica houses the remains of 22 pontiffs.

The remains of two popes are found in the Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls — Felix III and John XIII — while John XVIII died in 1009 at the basilica’s monastery.

The church of St. Lawrence Outside the Walls is the basilica built over the remains of the deacon Lawrence. Blessed Pius IX was very attached to this basilica and was buried there. Four other popes are also buried in the basilica, almost all dating back to the fifth century.

Five popes, including two Medici pontiffs, Leo X and Clement VII, are buried in the Basilica Santa Maria Sopra Minerva, one of most artistically appointed in Rome and the last surviving Gothic church in the city. The church stands in front of the Ecclesiastical Academy, the school that trains the future “ambassadors of the pope,” the apostolic nuncios.

Pope Clement XIV is also buried in the Basilica of the Twelve Holy Apostles in Rome.

Among the popes who are not buried in Rome, we can name Gregory XII (1406-1415) — the last pope before Benedict XVI to abdicate and who is buried in the Cathedral of Recanati, in the Marche; Benedict XII and John XXII in Avignon; St. Celestine V (who died in 1294 after abdicating) in the Basilica of Collemaggio in L’Aquila and whose tomb was visited by Pope Benedict XVI before his own resignation in 2013; Blessed Gregory X in Arezzo; St. Gregory VII in Salerno; and St. Adeodatus I in Cinto Euganeo, in the Veneto.

Where Pope Francis will be laid to rest

Pope Francis’ decision to rest in Santa Maria Maggiore will change the funeral rite.

At the end of his funeral, his body will not be taken to the Vatican Grottoes. Instead, it will be brought to Santa Maria Maggiore to be buried, near his beloved icon of the “Salus Populi Romani.”