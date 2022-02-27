Support the register

National Catholic Register News

Pope Francis Appeals for End to ‘Tragic’ Ukraine Invasion

The Holy Father called for humanitarian corridors to be opened to allow Ukrainians to flee the intense fighting. He also reiterated call to pray and fast for peace on Ash Wednesday.

Pope Francis delivers his Angelus address at the Vatican on Feb. 27.
Pope Francis delivers his Angelus address at the Vatican on Feb. 27. (photo: Screenshot from Vatican News YouTube channel. / Screenshot from Vatican News YouTube channel)
CNA Staff World

Pope Francis appealed on Sunday for an end to the Ukraine conflict. 

In his first public comments since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, the Pope called for humanitarian corridors to be opened to allow Ukrainians to flee the intense fighting.

“In these days, we have been shocked by something tragic: war. Several times we have prayed that this road would not be taken. And we do not stop speaking; indeed, we beg God more intensely,” he said after reciting the Angelus on Feb. 27.

Referring to his appeal to people around the world to pray and fast for peace on Ash Wednesday, March 2, he said: “This is why I renew the invitation to everyone to make March 2 a day of prayer and fasting for peace in Ukraine, a day to be close to the suffering of the Ukrainian people and to say we are all brothers, and begging God for an end to the war.”

The Pope had been due to visit Florence on Sunday but was forced to postpone the trip due to knee pain. 

Since the launch of the full-scale invasion Ukraine, the Pope has engaged in behind-the-scenes efforts to help end the conflict.

On Feb. 25, he visited the Russian Embassy to the Holy See to express his concern at the war. The Catholic author George Weigel told Catholic World Report that the Pope spoke to Putin during the visit. 

On the same day, Pope Francis called Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the leader of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, who is based in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. The Pope promised to do everything he can to help end the war.

On Feb. 26, Pope Francis expressed his sorrow at the situation in Ukraine in a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

More to follow

