Pope Francis Cancels Ash Wednesday Mass, Trip to Florence Due to Knee Pain

The Vatican announced Friday that Pope Francis will no longer attend an international meeting of bishops and mayors in Florence, Italy, on Sunday, due to doctor-ordered rest for knee pain.

The Pope will also not be able to participate in the customary procession on Rome’s Aventine Hill and Mass at the Basilica of Santa Sabina for Ash Wednesday on March 2, according to the Vatican.

“Due to acute gonalgia, for which his doctor has prescribed a period of more rest for his leg, Pope Francis will not be able to travel to Florence on Sunday, Feb. 27, or preside over Ash Wednesday celebrations on March 2,” the Holy See Press Office said in a short statement on Feb. 25.

The Vatican also announced the program of Pope Francis’ two-day visit to Malta on Friday. The trip is scheduled for April 2-3.

