Pope Francis Visits Russian Embassy ‘to Show His Concern’ Over Ukraine Conflict

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis visited the Russian Embassy to the Holy See on Friday morning, according to the Vatican press office.

The Vatican said on Feb. 25 that Francis went to the embassy “to show his concern for the war.”

The Pope’s visit lasted a little more than a half hour, the Holy See press office said.

The Russian Embassy to the Holy See is located on Via della Conciliazione, the broad street leading to St. Peter’s Basilica.

Pope Francis has urged Catholics worldwide to pray and fast for peace on Ash Wednesday, March 2.

More to follow