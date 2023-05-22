PHOTOS: Thousands March in Italy’s National ‘Demonstration for Life’

Formerly called the ‘March for Life,’ the name was changed last year when new leadership took over the event.

Thousands of individuals, families and young people braved the cool, rainy weather to march in Italy’s national “Demonstration for Life” in Rome on Saturday afternoon.

The walk on May 20 started at Rome’s Piazza della Repubblica, close to the central Termini train station, and slowly wound its way past the Basilica of St. Mary Major, down the thoroughfare of Merulana Street, to the square in front of the Basilica of St. John Lateran. The route was about 1.2 miles.

Formerly called the “March for Life,” the name was changed last year when new leadership took over the event.

The president of the organizing group, Massimo Gandolfini, told EWTN News earlier this month that the demonstration is not associated with a specific political party.

“We do politics with a capital ‘P,’” the neurosurgeon and adoptive father of seven said. “That is, defense of life, defense of the natural family, defense of the educational freedom of parents. This is our politics ...”

He said the goals of the organization include establishing a national day for unborn life and a government fund to help pregnant women in difficulty. They also hope to cultivate more recognition of the beauty of motherhood in the culture.

Gandolfini added that the organizers are opposed to the legalization in Italy of euthanasia, assisted suicide and surrogacy.

“We are strongly opposed to all of these because, first of all, there is the right of the child,” he said.

The event concluded with speakers and a rally outside the Basilica of St. John Lateran.





Participants brave the rain to march on May 20. | Daniel Ibanez/CNA

Young women hold signs saying, ‘Every child deserves a birthday,’ and ‘the unborn baby is one of us.’ | Daniel Ibanez/CNA

A crowd of people participates May 20. | Daniel Ibanez/CNA

Marchers on the move | Daniel Ibanez/CNA

EWTN News interviews two young men. | Daniel Ibanez/CNA

Young religious sisters attend. | Daniel Ibanez/CNA