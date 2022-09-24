Support the register

The Spiritual Sickness Many of Us Don’t Even Know We Have, the Power of Guardian Angels, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Apple Temptation Photo
Apple Temptation Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Gerd Altmann from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

The Spiritual Sickness Many of Us Don’t Even Know We Have – Steve Robinson at Aleteia

The Power of Guardian Angels - Father Paul O'Sullivan, O.P., at Tan·Direction

Wonderful Words in the Workplace - Lilia Borlongan-Alvarez at Catholic Stand

Bishop Boyea of Lansing: We Need To “Form the Culture, Rather than have It Form Us” – Jim Graves at The Catholic World Report

Human Nature Is Much More Than An Excuse - Maurice Williams at Catholic Stand

‘Like a Branch Rejoined’: A Journey from Eastern Orthodoxy to Catholicism – Greg Cook at Catholic Exchange

Mary: Model of the Theological Virtues – Father Edward Looney at Ignitum Today

Yoga Leads to Idolatry and Possession - Father James Manjackal, M.S.F.S., at Tradition In Action

Bad Medical Reporting Hurts Vulnerable Patients - Jennifer Fitz at Sticking The Corners

Lilies of the Field (1963); Film of the Week - Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at Word & Song

Four and Twenty Blackbirds - Brother Bruno at Dappled Things

Oh My, Idaho Trains Students in “Porn Literacy” – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report

Ask Father: I Have Often Felt Used & Abused Spiritually by Church People - Fr. Z's Blog

Cardinal Dolan: Vos Estis Hubbard Records can’t be Given in Sex Abuse Lawsuit - The Pillar

For More Outstanding Catholic News Links, Click Here – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

